Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing are due to be added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games schedule, according to the IOC president Thomas Bach.

However, the more traditional Olympics sports of boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon are yet to be confirmed for the next games.

The IOC explained there is a ‘pathway’ for each of the latter three sports to remain at future Olympics.

There was further clarification for football, with the ICO stating that it would, "continue to monitor the evolution of the international match calendar." That decision comes after plans devised by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to introduce a World Cup event every two years, which have met fierce opposition from other footballing organisations.

The three sports of sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding were introduced at the Tokyo Games, held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and are set to be part of the Paris games in 2024. The IOC session to be held in February will put them up for a vote then, though they are expected to be approved.

If they are included in the 2024 games then the sports will receive revenue from the broadcasting rights sale of the 2028 event.

