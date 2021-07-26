MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Time to call him SIR Adam Peaty?

Adam Peaty has shown yet again that he is rather good at the sport known as swimming. The 26-year-old won Team GB's first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 in the 100m breaststroke final.

The Brit screamed "come on!" at the end and was visibly emotional after a fine performance that was the fifth fastest time in history.

“I knew it was going to be a race tonight," the back-to-back Olympic champion told Eurosport's Greg Rutherford afterwards.

It wasn’t about the time. Tonight I know in my blood and my bones no one has worked harder. No one has been what I’ve been through and no one can race like I can race.

Bold words but ones Peaty more than backed up this morning.

'Ordinary kid' from Lewisham wins triathlon silver

Team GB and Olympic debutant Yee had led heading into the final stretch after a gruelling swim and bike race, but 27-year-old Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt was the first to cross the line after a perfectly timed attack in the last lap.

GB had high hopes for Jonny Brownlee, but it was his team-mate Yee who shone alongside Blummenfelt.

"It’s a bit bizarre that I’m doing this,” Yee, 23, told Eurosport after the race.

I’m just some ordinary kid. It feels really bizarre. I hope I can serve inspiration to anyone to show this is possible and believe in yourself.

Kristian Blummenfelt of Team Norway celebrates winning gold, Alex Yee of Team Great Britain celebrates winning silver and Hayden Wilde of Team New Zealand celebrates winning bronze Image credit: Getty Images

It was a brilliant performance from Yee who also had some heartfelt words for his parents and his girlfriend.

He added: “Shout out to my mum and dad, and my girlfriend. There was so many messaging me on Instagram this morning when I woke up at 3am. I saw so many people with Yee written all over their face, so I had to do it now. I’m so glad to give something for the UK to cheer. I’m very pleased.

“Thank you very much, you guys have made me and nurtured me into the person I am today. Love you so much and thank you so much.”

Titmus stuns Ledecky and the world

Titmus chased down the American superstar with a personal best and national record to win in 3:56.69 and secure Australia their second gold medal.

It was the first time five-time Olympic champion Ledecky, 24, had lost an individual Olympic race in her career.

“I can’t believe it, I’m trying to contain my emotions,” Litmus said post-race. “More than anything it’s relief to do the job... I wouldn’t be here without her (Ledecky) setting the standard.”

Ledecky and Titmus will reignite their rivalry in the 200m freestyle on Wednesday.

STILL TO COME

Moments after publication, Tom Daley WON GOLD alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform - and Tom Pidcock is looking strong for a medal in the men's mountain bike!

GB’s Marcus Mepstead will be taking part in the men’s individual foil in the fencing which gets underway at 10am UK time.

In the women's hockey, Britain will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Germany when they face South Africa at 10:30am. The Artistic Gymnastics features GB in the men’s team final from 11am.

There’s also women’s -57kg and men’s -73kg semi-finals and finals in the judo, which kick off at 9am, women’s -67kg and men’s -80kg finals in the taekwondo with Lauren Williams in action, as well as men’s and women’s preliminaries swimming which both start at 11am.

In the tennis, Novak Djokovic takes on Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff at around 7:30am.

HEROES AND MORE HEROES

OLYMPIC SPIRIT

This may well take and retain the ‘Olympic spirit’ crown.

Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall celebrated in superb and crazy style after the Australian won gold in the 400m freestyle. Cameras panned to the wild celebrations, with Boxall ripping off his mask and running around the stands.

Take a look, you won’t regret it 👇

RETRO CORNER

With the taekwondo in full swing, here’s when Dae-sung Moon from the Republic of Korea unleashed a surprising spinning hook kick to win gold with a knockout against two-metre tall home favourite Alexandros Nikolaidis of Greece at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

EUROSPORT IN TOKYO

Jade Jones says her shock first-round taekwondo defeat on Sunday was down to putting too much pressure on herself and the lack of family support in Tokyo 2020. But Eurosport pundit Greg Rutherford said she is still a "star of Team GB" as she aimed to become the first GB athlete to go for three gold medals.

He said: "She's clearly put a bit too much pressure on herself there and it's really difficult not to. She's a complete star of Team GB she has had a fantastic couple of games and she's been having a difficult time.”

- - -

