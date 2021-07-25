SUNDAY'S BIG STORIES

Take a bow, Hafnaoui

Australia's Jack McLoughlin, who was the favourite to win it, took silver (3:43.52) and Kieran Smith from USA finished in bronze position (3:43.94).

In 2019 Hafnaoui did not qualify for the World Junior Swimming Championships and was the slowest to qualify for Sunday's final. Nevertheless, he defied the odds to win Olympic gold.

We can all agree with Lizzie Simmonds on commentary who said: "Take a bow, young man."

Bad day for Jones, Murray

Jade Jones' bid to win gold at Tokyo 2020 is over after the two-time Olympic champion was knocked out in the last 16 of the -57kg tournament. The Welshwoman was aiming to become the first ever taekwondo player to win three Olympic titles after her gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

But it wasn’t meant to be for Jones at Tokyo as she fell at the first hurdle, losing to refugee Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi.

The reason for the 34-year-old's singles withdrawal is due to a quad strain, but he has confirmed he will play on in the doubles.

"I'm very sad, but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events," Murray said.

"I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe."

Watch as Murray and Salisbury clinch huge upset over second seeds

Barty out!

The Spaniard, who had never faced the newly-crowned Wimbledon champion before, was a big underdog against Barty, but produced a cool and superb performance to pull off one of the biggest shocks yet at the Games.

Sorribes Tormo's stunning win will see her face France’s Lativa’s Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.

STILL TO COME

We have lots of men's football happening as the second group games get underway. France v South Africa kicks off at 9am UK time and Brazil take on Ivory Coast at 9:30am. Australia, who stunned Argentina in their opener, play Spain in what should be an intriguing clash at 11:30am.

The US men's basketball team get their campaign underway against France in the preliminary round at 1pm while Simone Biles gets her Olympic campaign underway in gymnastics qualifying from around 7:10am.

And even with Jones experiencing disappointment, fellow taekwondo star Bradly Sinden is still in the hunt in the men's -68kg category.

HEROES AND MORE HEROES

Australia smashed the world record to take women's 4x100m freestyle gold.

There were just seconds between the brilliant Australian foursome and second-placed Canada, and it looked like Cate Campbell could have gone quicker. A dominant performance by a brilliant quartet - Bronte Campbell with a strong lead-off, Meg Harris with a solid swim to follow, Emma McKeon with a simply blistering 51.35 split and Cate Campbell brought it home with a time of 52.24.

Adam Peaty after an emphatic performance at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. Sticking with the swimming and Great Britain's is through to the final of the men's 100m breaststroke after an emphatic performance at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.

In lane number four, Peaty, who shaved off his moustache, was not quickest off the block but he dominated the field and pulled away from the rest and finished with a time of 57.63 as he bids to win the second Olympic gold medal in his decorated career.

Tokyo native Yuto Horigome got Olympic skateboarding off to a flyer. The 22-year-old surpassed USA's Jagger Eaton (great name) with his last two tricks to register an overall score of 37.18 which sealed Japan the first ever Olympic skateboarding gold medal.

Horigome's fourth trick - a majestic spring over the handrail, was awarded a 9.50. A brilliant final trick from Brazil's Kevin Hoefler (36.15) secured him the silver, while Eaton clung onto bronze (35.35).

OLYMPIC SPIRIT

Georgia's Nino Salukvadze took part in the 10m air pistol qualifying earlier today, finishing 31st. But she also became the first female from any sport to take part in NINE Olympic Games. Yes you read that right, nine.

The 52-year-old was a 25m pistol gold medallist in 1988 and matches Latvian Afanasijs Kuzmins, also a shooter, and is just one off outright record holder - Canadian equestrian legend Ian Millar.

RETRO CORNER

With the US men's basketball team making their Tokyo debuts today, here's a throwback to when Team USA's Vince Carter leapt over France's human giant Fredric Weiss (7ft 2"!) to perform the "Dunk of Death" during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

EUROSPORT IN TOKYO

Sir Bradley Wiggins hailed Richard Carapaz following the Ecuadorian's gold in the men’s road race on Saturday.

Speaking after the race, Wiggins, who has won five Olympic gold medals and is in Japan for Eurosport, said that Carapaz was “just too strong”. He said:

In the end Richard Carapaz proved to be too strong for Brandon McNulty who was swallowed up by the chasing group, of which Wout Van Aert was clearly the strongest man.

'One of phenomenal Carapaz's biggest wins' - Wiggins reacts to road race

- - -

