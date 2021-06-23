Discovery UK today unveils three Team GB legends to spearhead the broadcaster’s mission to deliver every unmissable moment live across discovery+, the Streaming Home of the Olympics in the UK and other European countries, Eurosport and the Eurosport app.

Greg Rutherford MBE, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Joanna Rowsell MBE will headline the UK team, bringing with them a wealth of Olympic experience from 10 Olympics collectively, resulting in 12 medals – 10 of them gold.

They will be joined by well-respected sport broadcasters Orla Chennaoui, Reshmin Chowdhury and Radzi Chinyanganya to bring every inspiring story and unmissable moment of the Games to UK fans.

The British public will remember the stars of London 2012 very well. Wiggins headed into his home Olympics as the first and only person to win the Paris-Nice, Tour de Romandie, Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de France in a single season. He took his imperious form onto the roads of London, winning the London 2012 time trial.

Over in the Olympic Park, Rowsell shone on the track with teammates Dani King and Laura Trott. The trio set consecutive world records in the team pursuit qualifying round, semi-finals and final, flying round a raucous velodrome to win her first Olympic title.

Meanwhile, Greg Rutherford was one of the stars of Super Saturday, adding his gold medal in the long jump to those already won by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah at the Olympic Stadium.

All three followed their sensational Olympic performances at London 2012 with World Championship titles and more medal glory at future Olympic and Commonwealth Games. Wiggins and Rowsell both added World Championship titles to their accolades while Rutherford held every elite outdoor title between September 2015 and June 2016 and broke the British record, which still stands.

Alongside the three Olympic stars are three sports broadcasters with a wealth of experience on the Olympic stage.

Presenter, host and journalist Orla Chennaoui, well-known for hosting Discovery’s cycling coverage, has previously covered London 2012 and Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, plus the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Reshmin Chowdhury, boasts a wealth of knowledge from her involvement in London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics alongside some impressive football credentials. She will be turning her attention to Tokyo 2020 after the conclusion of UEFA EURO 2020.

Radzi Chinyanganya completes the line-up. The passionate sportsman competed at national level in karate and skeleton bobsleigh, and brings Olympic reporting experience from both London 2012 and the 2018 Winter Games from Pyeongchang.

On the ground in Tokyo, Wiggins will offer expert punditry across the cycling competitions, as he does on Discovery’s season-long coverage. Rutherford, Chennaoui and Chinyanganya will report across various sports from a selection of different locations across the capital. Back in the UK, Chowdhury will present from Discovery’s award-winning smart studio featuring next generation immersive technology to help deliver unrivalled analysis and insight. Rowsell will feature as a studio guest as well as delivering expert commentary on all cycling disciplines.

The team showcased their expertise in a pre-Games panel discussion, reliving personal memories and historic moments, as well as covering other key topics and talking points surrounding the Games. Available for download here

Simon Downing, Head of Factual and Sport, Discovery Networks UK said:

“Each of our Olympic heroes are embedded in British Olympic history, having featured in some of the most memorable moments from Games gone by.

“Their expertise on the Olympic stage will bring the Games to life and help tell all the key stories as competition unfolds, bringing viewers closer to the action than ever before.

“There’s a tremendous level of excitement among sports fans and Discovery’s multi-platform ecosystem across linear, direct-to-consumer digital services will ensure every unmissable moment is captured to deliver the ultimate Games experience.”

Across all European territories, Discovery’s extensive team of international experts reads like a who’s who of sporting royalty, to bring vast experience across multiple platforms including discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app.

