Olympics

Heartbreak for Glover and Swann, shooting bronze and slalom silver - Team GB Day 6 wrap

There were more medals for Team GB as Mallory Franklyn claimed silver at her very first Olympics in the canoe slalom while Matthew Coward-Holley took a trap shooting bronze. But there was disappointment in the rowing as Helen Glover and Polly Swann missed out on the podium as did the pair of Emily Craig and Imogen Grant.

00:05:07, an hour ago