King Kenny makes it seven

Jason Kenny signed off from Tokyo 2020 with another gold medal, his seventh at the Olympics. Kenny was imperious in the final of the keirin , leaving everyone in his wake and winning at a canter.

‘Absolutely remarkable’ – Kenny collects seventh Olympic gold

It is Kenny’s second successive Olympic title in the keirin and confirms him as GB’s greatest ever Olympian with nine medals overall. Kenny’s achievements at Tokyo 2020 and previous Games will go down in history as GB’s most successful athlete and Japan could be the final time fans see Kenny on the track.

Price secures gold

Lauren Price won GB's final gold medal of Tokyo 2020 in style with a fine display against China’s Li Qian in the middleweight final. Price has been unstoppable at these Games and was far too good for Qian in what was a one-sided final.

The 27-year-old capped off Team GB's best medal return in boxing since 1920 and fulfilled her dream of becoming an Olympic champion. A truly flawless performance against Qian highlighted Price's domination of the middleweight ranks in Tokyo.

Kipchoge joins marathon elite

The marathon was won by the truly unstoppable Eliud Kipchoge . The Kenyan defended his Olympic title and finished a huge 80 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Netherland’s Abdi Nageeye. Kipchoge is just the third man in history to win consecutive Olympic titles. Legend.

The closing ceremony kicks off around 12pm UK time which is around 8pm in Tokyo. The entire ceremony is live on Eurosport and there will loads of wrap videos from us once the Games conclude.

Britain's Laura Kenny competes in the women's track cycling omnium scratch race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) Image credit: Getty Images

Laura Kenny bounced back from being involved in a nasty crash in the women's opening omnium race to finish the competition. Other riders were not so lucky after a huge pile-up in the scratch race, but the British rider was back on the bike to dominate the tempo race.

Another gold wasn’t to be for Kenny, but Britain’s most successful female Olympian leaves Tokyo with her head held high after a record-breaking Games.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Timothy Cheruiyot have long gone toe-to-toe in the 1500m and the Olympic final delivered a classic. Ingebrigtsen finally beat his biggest rival and set a new record in the process.

It was a thrilling race but there was a truly heart-warming moment after the race was run when Cheruiyot proved himself a true Olympic hero by gifting Ingebrigtsen his bracelet.

‘This is extraordinary!’ – Nageeye and Abdi work in tandem to ‘break’ Cherono for podium spot Image credit: Eurosport

The Nageeye finished 80 seconds behind gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge and was clearly determined to see Abdi cross the line for bronze.

With the finish line in sight, Nageeye can be seen turning back and encouraging Abdi in one final push for bronze. Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono was closest to the Belgian and Nageeye was willing Abdi to see off his final challenge.

Abdi did take the bronze, much to the delight of his fellow European and training partner Nageeye.

And so the Olympics come to a close again, but fear not, the next Games in Paris is just three years away. It’s been the strangest of Olympics in the most unusual circumstances, but even without fans the athletes have managed to deliver historical triumphs almost moment to moment in Tokyo.

The closing ceremony promises to cap off a thrilling Games in style so it’s only appropriate we would close our retro corner with a look back at how Rio closed the show in 2016.

Bradley Wiggins was track side for the cycling finale and the former Olympian watched as Kenny surpassed his Olympic record with a seventh gold.

The Eurosport commentator was stunned by Kenny’s performance and heaped praise on the history-maker.

"Jason Kenny is the Olympic champion for the second straight Olympiad,” he said.

‘It's not over yet for Laura’ – Wiggins on Kenny hopes after scratch race crash

“That is gold medal number seven, medal number nine - he is now the most successful, most decorated Olympian of all time with that performance.

"What on earth were the rest of the riders thinking? Giving Jason Kenny that much space, that much breathing space at the front to ride away.

You don't give Jason that much space at the front. Once he got a sniff and went clear, he left them for dead. What a way to win your seventh Olympic gold medal!

“Absolutely fantastic. There is no-one more deserving of that crown than Jason Kenny. He's been smiling all afternoon on the rollers, he's looked really laid back and relaxed, and it's just fantastic.”

