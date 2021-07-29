Thomas Bach believes the 2024 Olympics in Paris is going to be the most inclusive Games ever.

The IOC president, who is delighted with how the current competition in Tokyo is proceeding, says the aim is to involve a large number of people in France as well as looking to make the Games more climate positive.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Greg Rutherford in the Eurosport Cube, Bach said:

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympic Games after our reforms at the IOC so it will be our most inclusive Olympic Games ever. You will see the whole country participating and not just watching.

"Starting with 2,000 communities in France, they’re preparing a programme for the Games to get the population active and you’ll see mass events in the lead up to the Games.

“The Games will also be more urban. you will see the Games moving to the centre of Paris. To have the Arc de Triomphe, Place de la Concorde in the centre of the Games, or the Eiffel Tower. Then it will be the most sustainable Games ever.

“We've set the goal for the IOC to make the Games climate positive, not just carbon neutral but climate positive. We have motivated the Olympic ambition with the organising committee in Paris and they are striving for climate positive Games already for 2024 in what would be a huge achievement.

"For the athletes it will be a wonderful achievement. They also have a good surprise for the opening ceremony for inclusivity and for athletes’ experiences to really come to fruition, get ready.”

The 2020 Games had to be postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and athletes have had to undergo strict quarantine protocols, with very limited spectators allowed to attend.

Bach admits it has been a challenge to co-ordinate qualification across the globe but has highlighted organising the Games in a safe environment as the biggest obstacle.

He said: “Gaining the confidence of everybody that we could organise these Games in a safe way and this was a headache in every way. The pandemic developed very differently in all the 205 National Olympic Committees so you could not only concentrate on what was going on in Japan but you also had to look at 205 special National Olympic Committees so you could see if it was possible for them to send athletes. What did it mean for those athletes? Could they train, could they prepare? It was a major challenge for them to participate in the qualification events with all the travel restrictions. It was to say, very diplomatically, a very interesting 15 months.”

Tokyo 2020 is edging towards the halfway point and has so far proved to be a huge success despite the issues created by the pandemic.

Bach refused to pick a personal highlight from the action but points to the unique experience of the Olympics and the emotion of the athletes as the main reason it is so special.

He added: “I don’t want to single out a single athlete’s performance as this would not be fair to the others but what is so significant during these Games is the emotions. Despite not having spectators, the emotions of the athletes are really flying high.

"I was visiting the Olympic Village before the Games and I could feel the athletes were so happy to finally be here, to be at an Olympics Games, to be able to compete. And I think you get this feeling when you see the explosion of joy and sometimes relief.

"Even when you speak with athletes who didn’t qualify for a final or lost in the first round, they’re all happy to be part of this unique experience. This is really great because you know it yourself - participation in the Games makes you very humble as you get the feeling you’re part of something bigger than yourself. This is the feeling I sense amongst the athletes.”

