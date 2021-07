Olympics

'Paris will be the most inclusive Games ever' - IOC President Thomas Bach looks ahead to the 2024 Olympics, gives his reaction to Tokyo 2020 so far and more with Eurosport's Greg Rutherford in the Cube.

00:08:08, an hour ago