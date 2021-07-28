WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Team GB just LOVE the swimming pool

Three of Britain's five gold medals at Tokyo 2020 have come in swimming and it's the quartet of James Guy, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards who are the latest heroes after claiming gold in the men's 4x200m relay

Tokyo 2020 Medvedev - Fognini 6 HOURS AGO

Dean, aged 21, becomes the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold medal at a single Olympics in 113 years.

Matt Richards, aged just 18, had the most telling contribution in the third leg (1:45.01) as he handed Duncan Scott a sizeable advantage to go on and win gold.

‘Jimmy’s gone!’ – Watch the moment emotional Guy bursts into tears on podium

It is Britain's first 4x200m freestyle relay victory at the Olympics since 1908 and was a truly epic effort from all involved.

It's no wonder the words "strength in depth" keep getting associated with GB's brutal, formidable swimming team.

A big, big blunder in the coxless fours

Team GB men’s coxless fours miss out on a gold medal for the first time in six Olympic Games as a dramatic race saw Australia take gold in bizarre circumstances.

It all went so wrong for GB just when they needed it to go right.

Seconds away from the finish line and in position for a podium finish, GB’s rowers experienced major steering problems , completely losing control and narrowly escaping an embarrassing clash with the Italians.

‘Everything fell apart! I don’t know what to say’ – Disaster strikes Team GB in rowing

Australia claimed the gold and Great Britain appeared on track to at least win silver before disaster struck.

Gillian Lindsay summed it up perfectly on Eurosport commentary.

She said: "What on earth happened in the last 200m? Well actually, the last 15 strokes. I mean, what is going on? Has the steering gone all together, is it equipment failure, is the bow pulling the boat round?

This is the sort of thing you’d see at a local regatta, not the Olympic games in the final with a medal at stake."

Biles out, Murray departs

Andy Murray and his men's doubles partner Joe Salisbury and his men's doubles partner Joe Salisbury were knocked out after losing to Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarter-finals 4-6 7-6(2) 10-7.

The British pair started strongly and were well on their way to a comfortable win before their opponents staged a brilliant comeback. We all have to wonder whether Murray will compete in Paris 2024.

A USA gymnastics statement read: "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition.

We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing.

As do we.

'I didn't want to cost the team a medal' - Biles explains why she pulled out of team event

STILL TO COME

Britain's Charlotte Dujardin, fresh from winning bronze with Team GB in the team dressage Grand prix special, will be taking part in the dressage individual grand prix freestyle which kicks off at 9:30 BST.

At 11:15 BST the men's individual all-around final in artistic gymnastics takes place. Great Britain's Joe Fraser and James Hall will be there. Fraser stands a good chance of winning a medal, and maybe gold, going into it in fine form after clearing 14 points on every piece except the floor in the men's team gymnastics final on Monday.

As always there is so much going on, but the men's football is back today with Brazil taking on Saudi Arabia at 9:00 BST. France vs Japan at 12:30 BST should also be a cracker.

HEROES AND MORE HEROES

Helen Glover and her fans. The 35-year-old remains in contention for a third Olympic gold medal on her sensational return to rowing It's great news forand her fans. The 35-year-old remains in contention for a third Olympic gold medal on her sensational return to rowing after finishing second in a tense coxless pair semi-final.

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont led for much of the race. However, after a disastrous start, the Dutch rallied to take gold as Team GB held off a late push from the Australians. Team GB claimed silver in a chaotic and thrilling quadruple sculls showdown. The British team ofled for much of the race. However, after a disastrous start, the Dutch rallied to take gold as Team GB held off a late push from the Australians.

Katie Ledecky missed out on a medal. Australia's Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 200m freestyle in Olympic record time (1:53.50) as her great American rivalmissed out on a medal.

Titmus wins second gold at Tokyo with 200m freestyle success

It was Titmus' second gold medal of the Games, having already won one in the 400m freestyle.

The pressure was on the American swimmer, who has five Olympic gold medals to her name, to produce having lost in her previous two finals. The 27-year-old emphatically delivered in a time of 15:37.34.

Plus, it was also a good day for the GB women's hockey team with their second win of the Games . A first half double from Hannah Martin helped fend off a tricky India side as Team GB took one step closer to retaining their title.

RETRO CORNER

Yes, we are calling 2016 "retro" on this particular occasion as it is only right we relive Japan legend Kohei Uchimura winning gold for Japan in the men's artistic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Rio Games.

Give the seven-time Olympic medallist's stunning performance a watch.

EUROSPORT IN TOKYO

This is must watch material.

The two siblings have been unable to see each other in person for the last six years due to the Syrian civil war, but shared an emotional moment as they discussed Aram's experience at the Olympics.

'Amazing feeling and a dream' - Mahmoud on representing Refugee Olympic Team

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Even more medals on Terrific Tuesday - Team GB wrap for Day 4 15 HOURS AGO