A small number of Australian athletes have “let themselves down” after leaving their rooms at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in an “unacceptable state”.

The team’s mascot - an emu and a kangaroo - also went missing for a few days before it was discovered in a flat for the German team.

“The vast majority of athletes have absolutely done the right thing through their stay and been model citizens both on and off the field of play, a few have let themselves down,” said Australia’s chef de mission Ian Chesterman.

“Some young people made a mistake, they had left the rooms in a condition that was unacceptable.

“The rooms were not trashed in any way. I want to focus on the fact that some people have made a mistake and had left the room in conditions that we thought were unacceptable.

It was unacceptable because people had to move into those rooms afterwards. It’s a matter of a small number of people making a mistake and they’re going to have to live with that.

“I’ve had expressions of great remorse from a number of athletes who were involved in these incidents. They feel disappointed they have contributed to this conversation about behavioural matters in a team that has been exceptional on and off the field.”

Upon discovering the whereabouts of the team mascots, Chesterman said: ““We were just about to get the ‘Wanted’ signs around the village and post a reward for their return.

“I’m pleased to report they are back in place and home. I think they went missing around the 28th, turned up again last night and understand they enjoyed a pleasant holiday in Deutschland.”

