Two Belarusian coaches have been sent home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for trying to send Krystsina Tsimanouskaya home from the Games.

Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich had their accreditation cancelled and removed, as the International Olympic Committee believes they were the key men responsible for driving the sprinter to the airport and attempting to force her onto a plane.

Tsimanouskaya is now in Poland with a humanitarian visa having criticised her coaches on social media, as she believes it is not safe to return to her country.

The IOC is preparing a full investigation and says Shimak and Maisevich will “be offered an opportunity to be heard” by the disciplinary commission when the time comes. Under Japanese government rules, they both have to leave the country now that they no longer have passes.

The Games organisers say the pair “were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so … in the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes.”

Tsimanouskaya claims she was told by her grandmother that it was not safe to return to her nation. She refused to board a plane to Minsk on Sunday and was removed from competing in the heats of the 200m.

"Literally, I had some 10 seconds. She called me, all that she told me was: 'Please do not come back to Belarus, it's not safe',” she told Reuters when she was elaborating on the call with her grandparent.

"That's it, she hung up," she said. "I would want to return to Belarus. I love my country. I did not betray it and I hope I will be able to return."

The UK, US and European Union have imposed sanctions on Belarus over human rights abuses under the leadership of President Alexander Lukashenko. His son, Viktor, is president of the country’s Olympic Committee - although the IOC does not recognise his election.

