The entire Australian athletics team have been forced into isolation after close contact with an American athlete who tested positive for Covid-19.

Australia boasts a 63-strong team, but every member is now confined to their hotel rooms after USA pole vaulter Sam Kendricks contracted the virus.

The team will be tested on Thursday afternoon on the eve of the start of the track and field events in Tokyo.

“Members of Australia’s track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid positive finding with a member of the US track and field team,” an AOC statement read.

“Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols.”

It is believed pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall is the reason for the Covid-19 scare after he trained with Kendricks before his positive test.

Kendricks withdrew from the Games after the positive test and is the third American forced to withdraw from the Olympics in recent days. Beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb and U.S. women's gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker also pulled out.

"In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff," the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed.

"Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."

