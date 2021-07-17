Germany’s Olympic football team walked off the pitch after one of the players was racially abused during a friendly against Honduras.

The Olympics are due to kick off on Friday in Tokyo and the game was Germany’s final practise match before their opening encounter.

Germany were due to play three 30 minute segments but with five minutes left and the game tied 1-1, the German players walked off.

Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha suffered alleged racist abuse and his team-mates left the pitch in protest.

"The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused,” the German football association (DFB) account tweeted.

Goal claim the racist insults came from an opposing player and it is not the first time 23-year-old Torunarigha has been abused during a game.

Schalke were fined €50,000 after fans targeted Torunarigha during a game last February.

The match was being played behind closed doors in Wakayama and Honduras say the incident occurred due to a 'misunderstanding'.

Germany are due to play their opening group game against on July 22 and the tournament will run right up until the penultimate day of the Olympics.

Jordan Torunarigha of Hertha BSC runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and DSC Arminia Bielefeld Image credit: Getty Images

The incident comes in the wake of a shameful week for English football after the racial abuse of Three Lions trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

The England players were targeted by racists after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley.

