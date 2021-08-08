- Tokyo 2020 - Olympic Games Medal Table
Every Team GB Medal Winner
Tom Daley and Matty Lee (men's synchronised 10 metre platform, diving)
Tom Pidcock (men's cross country, cycling)
Tom Dean (men's 200m freestyle, swimming)
Tom Dean, James Guy, Matt Richards, Duncan Scott (men's 4x200m freestyle relay, swimming)
Bethany Shriever (women's BMX, cycling)
Jonny Brownlee, Jessica Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee (mixed relay, triathlon)
Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin (4x100m mixed medley relay, swimming)
Charlotte Worthington (women's freestyle BMX, cycling)
Max Whitlock (pommel horse, gymnastics)
Oliver Townend, Tom McEwen and Laura Collett (team eventing, equestrian)
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (men's 49er, sailing)
Giles Scott (men's finn, sailing)
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (women's 470, sailing)}
Ben Maher (individual showjumping, equestrian)
Matt Walls (men's omnium, cycling)
Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny (women's madison, cycling)
Kate French (women's modern pentathlon)
Galal Yafai (men's flyweight, boxing)
Joseph Choong (men's modern pentathlon)
Jason Kenny (men's keirin, cycling)
Lauren Price (women's middleweight, boxing)
Alex Yee (men's triathlon)
Lauren Williams (women's -67kg, taekwondo)
Georgia Taylor-Brown (women's triathlon)
Duncan Scott (men's 200m freestyle, swimming)
Tom Barras, Jack Beaumont, Angus Groom and Harry Leask (men's quadruple sculls, rowing)
Mallory Franklin (women's C1, canoe slalom)
Duncan Scott (men's 200m individual medley, swimming)
Kye Whyte (men's BMX, cycling)
Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott and James Wilby (men's 4x100m medley relay, swimming)
Tom McEwen (jumping, equestrian)
Emily Campbell (women's +87kg, weightlifting)
John Gimson and Anna Burnet (mixed nacra-17, sailing)
Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight and Neah Evans (women's team pursuit, cycling)
Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny (men's team pursuit, cycling)
Pat McCormack (men's welterweight, boxing)
Keely Hodgkinson (women's 800m, athletics)
Ben Whittaker (men's light heavyweight, boxing)
Laura Muir (women's 1500m, athletics)
CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (men's 4x100m, athletics)
Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter (men's madison, cycling)
Bianca Walkden (women's +67kg, taekwondo)
Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan (women's artistic all-around, gymnastics)
Charlotte Dujardin, Charlotte Fry and Carl Hester (team dressage, equestrian)
Charlotte Dujardin (individual dressage, equestrian)
Matthew Coward-Holley (men's trap, shooting)
Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and cox Harry Fieldman (men's eight, rowing)
Luke Greenbank (men's 200m backstroke, swimming)
Bryony Page (women's trampoline, gymnastics)
Emma Wilson (women's windsurfer RS:X, sailing)
Karriss Artingstall (women's featherweight, boxing)
Declan Brooks (men's freestyle BMX, cycling)
Jack Laugher (men's 3m springboard, diving)
Sky Brown (women's park, skateboarding)
Frazer Clarke (men's super heavyweight, boxing)
Liam Heath (men's K1 200m sprint canoe)
Holly Bradshaw (pole vault, athletics)
Women's hockey team
Jack Carlin (men's sprint, cycling)
Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita (women's 4x100m, athletics)
Tom Daley (men's 10m platform, diving)
Josh Kerr (men's 1500m, athletics)