There are almost 400 Team GB athletes in action at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and former champion Greg Rutherford has selected his trio to watch in the coming weeks.

Rutherford, who won long jump gold on Super Saturday at London 2012, will be offering his expert analysis for Eurosport throughout Tokyo 2020.

The 2015 world champion knows what it takes to top the podium, and as well as backing a firm favourite to repeat their Rio 2016 success, he is looking forward to seeing two Brits in a couple of the new sports.

“From a British point of view, AdamPeaty first of all, I’m excited about the prospect of seeing him live, because I think he is going to put on an incredible show. He is amazing," said Rutherford.

“Further away, we’ve got some new sports coming in now, and the absolute superstar that is SkyBrown, we’re going to see her transcend and go to new levels of fame and sporting prowess due to these Olympic Games.

"Shauna Coxsey as well, who is coming into her last competition [in the sport climbing].”

Peaty is a dominant force in the 100m breaststroke, and the world-record holder begins his bid for a second gold in the heats on Saturday. The semi-final is a day later with the final then on Monday, July 26.

Meanwhile, skateboarder Brown is the youngest British summer Olympian ever, and the 13-year-old is a medal hope in the women’s park given she is currently ranked third in the world.

Finally, Coxsey will take to the climbing walls in another debut Olympic sport, and though she is set to retire the 28-year-old two-time World Championships bronze medalist will look to go out in style.

Rutherford: Why athletes could overthink at Tokyo 2020

In this Olympics like no other, reduced freedom due to the coronavirus pandemic could lead some athletes to talking themselves out of contention according to Rutherford.

“It’s going to be difficult,” said Rutherford. “When you’re in the Olympic Village, you’re mixing it up with other people, having a bit of fun, going for a coffee or a walk around, but that seems to be taken away from the athletes this time.

“So we’re going to have a situation where the athletes are going to be thinking a lot about the competition.

“It might be that that’s a good thing, but it’s not – lots of athletes will talk themselves out of doing well at these Olympic Games if they have too much time to think about what’s coming.”

