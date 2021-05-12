The International Olympic Committee have said they are fully focused on going ahead with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer despite public opposition.

Recent polls in Japan have found the majority would want the Olympics to be cancelled or postponed for a second time with the country dealing with a rise in coronavirus cases.

However, with less than 80 days before the Olympics start on July 23, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said he was confident the Japanese public would change their outlook when the Games get under way.

"We are now very much in an implementation phase with 78 days to go and fully concentrated on delivering the Games," Adams said in an online news conference.

"When the Games happen and the Japanese people are proud hosts of an event that will be an historic moment, I think I am very confident we will see public opinion hugely in favour of the Games."

Adams’ conference was broadcast on YouTube, and towards the end a protester – who had posed as a journalist to enter the online meeting – showed off a banner reading "No Olympics in Tokyo 2020" while saying “No Olympics anywhere, no Olympics anywhere, f*** the Olympics, we don’t want the Olympics anywhere”.

Japan is battling a fourth wave of infections, and the government has declared states of emergency in Tokyo and other areas.

One survey conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper showed 59 per cent wanted the Games cancelled, while TBS News stated 65 per cent voted for a cancellation or another postponement.

"In terms of Japan and Tokyo we understand the caution," Adams added. "We are fully in solidarity with them. People are very cautious. We have to fully trust Japanese authorities.

"There will be ups and downs (in public opinion). We have to take account of public opinion on a longer term. As thing stand now we are moving full ahead.

"We continue to plan for a full Games. That's the way it has to be for us."

