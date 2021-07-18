Japan men’s captain Maya Yoshida has called on Olympic organisers to reconsider their decision to ban supporters from events.

Japanese athletes have been denied the chance to compete in front of their home fans and Yoshida admitted it was devastating to see empty stadiums.

"I think a lot of people's tax money is going to hold these Olympics," the Asahi newspaper quoted Yoshida as saying during an online news conference.

Despite that, people can't go and watch. So you wonder about who the Olympics is for, and what it is for. Of course athletes want to play in front of fans.

Yoshida explained it was particularly hard for athletes not to have their families there to watch them play at the Olympics.

"Our families have sacrificed and put up with things, they supported us when we were competing in Europe," Yoshida continued.

"It's not just the players who were competing, but the family members, every one of them.

"So if they can't watch the match, well who and what is that match for, there is that question. I really hope we can reconsider that seriously."

Japan’s final warm-up game against Spain on Saturday did have some fans with a socially distanced crowd allowed into the Kobe City Stadium.

Fans are barred from the Olympics, but there are other sporting events across Japan which supporters are allowed to attend.

The Olympics opening ceremony is on Friday and the Games will go until August 8.

The women’s football games kick off on Wednesday, while Yoshida and his team-mates take on South Africa in their first game on Thursday.

On Sunday it was confirmed the first two athletes had tested positive for Covid-19 after the first case was discovered in the Olympic village on Saturday.

