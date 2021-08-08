Laura Kenny has been named as Team GB's closing ceremony flagbearer.

The cyclist became Great Britain's most successful female Olympian with a gold and a silver won in the Izu Velodrome at Tokyo 2020.

The 29-year-old said it was an "absolute honour" to be chosen for the role.

“The past 18 months have been tough for everyone, and I really hope me and my Team GB team-mates have given the nation something to celebrate," said Kenny.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in that I am now Britain’s most successful female athlete, all I know is that I’ve worked so hard to be here and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends and everyone at British Cycling.

It’s an absolute honour to be selected as the Team GB flagbearer for the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony, and it rounds off my Games experience.

That matches Team GB's total from London 2012 and secures fourth place on the final Tokyo 2020 medal table, behind only Olympic behemoths the USA and China, and host nation Japan.

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny after winning madison gold at Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

“In a Games in which we’ve celebrated having more women than men competing at a Summer Games for the first time in our history, it gives me huge pride to confirm Laura Kenny, our greatest ever female Olympian, as flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony," said Mark England, Team GB's Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020.

Laura has been at the centre of a sport that has enjoyed incredible Olympic success, which has helped drive the interest and participation of cycling throughout the UK. She has also truly embodied the values and spirit of Team GB during her time as an Olympian to date.

“To have remained at such a high level for so long is testament to Laura’s skill, character and determination and it’s a great personal privilege to bestow this honour on Laura today.”

In all 108 athletes have stepped upon the podium in British colours across 18 different sports.

The closing ceremony will bring events in Tokyo to an end and pass on the baton to the next hosts of the Summer Olympics: Paris.

The French capital will have a shorter cycle with which to contend, with less than three years until it hosts the Games.

It is expected that the closing ceremony will begin at 12pm BST and run until about 3pm, and that it will showcase, as is traditional, the culture of both the outgoing and incoming host cities.

