Liam Broady has been selected to compete for Team GB at the Olympics.

The British number five will play in the singles tournament after earning a spot through his world ranking.

Tokyo 2020 will be Broady’s first Olympics and his inclusion will be a boost for Team GB after losing Dan Evans and Johanna Konta to Covid-19

Tokyo 2020 'Who are the Olympics for?' - Yoshida wants fans at Tokyo 2020 5 HOURS AGO

“This is brilliant news for Liam, and I am delighted he is able to take up the spot and represent Team GB at his first Olympic Games in Tokyo,” tennis team leader Iain Bates said.

“Thanks to the BOA and ITF for their hard work behind the scenes to ensure that Liam was able to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Broady is ranked 141st in the world and hit a career high of 137 earlier this year.

Konta and Evans were forced to withdraw after recently testing positive for Covid-19. Konta withdrew from Wimbledon just days before her first-round match when a team member contracted the virus.

The Brit then tested positive for Covid-19 herself and said she had been feeling the effects of the virus and missing two weeks of training.

Tokyo 2020 - 'Being on court got me through tough times' - Team GB badminton star Toby Penty

The rest of the GB team is made up of Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson.

The Olympics kick off with their opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday and the tennis tournaments begin on Saturday.

Tokyo 2020 South African footballers test positive for Covid-19 at Olympic village 7 HOURS AGO