From Simone Biles’ triumphant return to Tom Daley’s tears of joy, Tokyo 2020 has served up some emotional moments at this summer’s Games.

Fans have been treated to some incredible moments against the backdrop of an Olympics which has been forced to be held behind closed doors.

The lack of supporters has not dampened the Olympic spirit and here of some of the most emotional moments of the Games.

High jumpers share gold medal

'Let's have one each!' - Amazing moment Barshim and Tamberi decide to share high jump gold

Two elite high jumpers were locked in first position together when officials approached the duo about a jump off. Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim had other ideas, however, and asked if he and close friend Gianmarco Tamberi could share the gold medal. Barshim’s Italian rival immediately accepted the offer and what proceeded was one of the most heart-warming moments ever in Olympic history.

There was wild celebrations from both men, with Barshim saying: “He’s one of my best friends. Not only on the track but outside of the track. We’re always together almost. True spirit, sportsmen spirit, coming here and delivering this message.”

Simone Biles' returns to win beam bronze

'Great performance' - Biles celebrates winning seventh Olympic medal with bronze

Indonesian badminton joy

'What a sensational victory!' - Indonesia pair celebrate wildly after badminton gold

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were overcome with emotion after beating China to gold in the women’s badminton doubles . The Indonesian duo were big underdogs and are the first unseeded pair to win Olympic gold. Both women broken down in tears while Polii collapsed on the court, sobbing almost uncontrollably. The emotional scenes will long be remembered.

There was also an impromptu dance for onlookers with the pair blowing a kiss to the camera as they left.

Brown claims bronze

‘Everyone’s on their feet for Brown’ – 13-year-old star saves her best for last to seal bronze

Sky Brown was GB’s great medal hope in the skateboarding but it seemed like it wasn’t meant to be for the 13-year-old in the park final. Brown was out of a medal position in the final run and needed a huge performance after twice failing to land a kickflip indy. Brown was fourth and the pressure was on, but GB’s youngest ever Olympian wasn’t fazed.

She landed the trick and posted a 56.47 to snatch a bronze medal and stop Japan claiming a famous 1-2-3. A tremendous roar from the crowd went up when Brown landed her kickflip indy and there were emotional scenes in the GB camp as the scores confirmed she would leave Tokyo a bronze medalist.

Daley and Lee break down after gold medal

'It's finally come true!' - Daley and Lee emotional on podium with gold medals

No one has craved a gold medal more than British diver Tom Daley and Tokyo 2020 was finally his moment alongside partner Matty Lee. The GB duo were overwhelmed with emotion after beating China to gold in the 10m platform, with tears flowing from both men.

The emotional scenes continued onto the podium as Daley and Lee let the tears come again before Daley gave one of the stand-out interviews of the Games. He said: “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.”

