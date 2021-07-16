A first Olympics visitor has been admitted to hospital in Tokyo as a result of Covid-19, according to a report on Japan’s TV Asahi on Friday.

The member of the Nigerian Tokyo Olympics delegation tested positive on arrival at the airport on Thursday evening and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Although the person, who is in their 60s and not an athlete, displayed only mild symptoms the report on TV Asahi stated that they had been hospitalised due to their age and pre-existing medical conditions.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics start date: When do the Games begin and how long does it last? 6 HOURS AGO

In its official daily update, Tokyo 2020 confirmed on Friday that four people who arrived in the host city on Thursday had tested positive.

Of those, one is listed as being “Games-connected personnel”, while the other three were all contractors due to work at Tokyo 2020, which is scheduled to get under way on 23 July.

In total, Tokyo recorded 1,271 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, making it the 27th day in a row that registered an increase in cases as compared to the same day in the previous week.

Earlier on Friday, tennis player Alex de Minaur was forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 after he became the first member of the Australian Olympic team to test positive for Covid-19.

De Minaur, ranked 17th in the world, had been due to fly to Tokyo from his base in Spain but returned a positive when he underwent mandatory testing ahead of his departure.

The Australian, who suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month, was said to have been left “shattered” by the news that his Olympic dream was over.

“We have been advised that Alex de Minaur has had a positive test, as a consequence, Alex, sadly will be unable to join the Australian team,” Australia’s chef de mission, Ian Chesterman said.

“We are very disappointed for Alex and he is shattered at not being able to come. It has been his dream to represent Australia at the Olympic Games since he was a child, but he sent his best wishes for the team.”

Chesterman confirmed that the rest of the Australian tennis team – including De Minaur’s proposed doubles partner John Peers – were still expected to travel to Tokyo despite the positive test.

“No other tennis players have had physical contact with Alex since he left Wimbledon on 5 July, where he tested negative,” he said.

“All other Australian players have tested negative since. We look forward to welcoming those athletes into our team.”

Earlier this week, Tokyo 2020 organisers reiterated their belief that strict testing regimes and restrictions on the activity of delegates would ensure the Games were “safe and secure”.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach insisted there was “zero” risk that people connected to the Games would infect the Japanese public with the virus.

The public have, though, been urged to stay at home and watch the Games, which will be held at venues without spectators, on TV.

On Friday, Bach visited the site of the world’s first atomic bombing, Hiroshima, to deliver what was described as a message of peace to mark the start of the “Olympic Truce”, an ancient tradition to cease hostilities during the Games.

Bach called the Games a “beacon of hope” for a peaceful future as he laid a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park cenotaph.

However, the visit proved controversial as residents demanded its cancellation and claimed that his presence in the city would “dishonour” the victims of the atomic bombing.

A local civic group questioned why the IOC President was travelling such a considerable distance at a time when Tokyo is under a state of emergency due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - 'I want gold even more' - Bianca Walkden gunning for elusive Olympic gold 15 HOURS AGO