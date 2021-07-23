London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford believes that some athletes will talk themselves out of doing well at Tokyo 2020 due to the different environment in the Olympic Village.

The two-time Olympian, who is in Japan for Eurosport, experienced the international atmosphere that the village provides at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most venues at the games will not have spectators and athletes will have to follow strict conditions in the village to minimise contact with others.

“It’s a really difficult impact from the point of view, what you often find is when you’re in the Olympic Village, mixing it up with other people, you’re having a bit of fun,” said Rutherford, reflecting on what the Olympic Village is usually like.

“You might go for coffee, you might go and hang out in the food hall, just go for a walk and go have a look around. That seems to be taken away from the athletes this time.

“So we are going to have a situation where the athletes are going to be thinking a lot about what is coming up which is the competition, and you might think that’s a good thing but it’s not.

Lots of athletes will talk themselves out of doing well at this Olympic Games if they have too much time to think about what is coming. So, from that point of view it is really going to be quite difficult for them.

“These little bits that are getting in the way are difficult but they are the same for everybody.”

Despite his concerns about the different atmosphere in the Olympic Village affecting athlete performance, Rutherford holds the opinion that the lack of crowds at Tokyo 2020 may lead to positive results for some younger Olympians.

“I think the big thing we are going to see is the fact because there are nobody in the stadiums some of the more established athletes are going to struggle with the fact that they haven’t got people cheering for them,” Rutherford said.

“I think what’s going to be really interesting is some of the youngsters, some of the guys who have come into their first Olympics, they may not have been at the Olympics last year if it had been held in 2020, they may now feel a lot less pressure than they usually would.

“Some of the young stars that were probably going to come through within the next couple of years, they probably have a chance now to do it at this Olympics because their not going to have a crowd breathing down their neck, their not going to be reacting to what they hear and see while their in those stadiums .

“From that point of view it's going to be very interesting and as I say I really think were going to have some new really young stars who are going to really shine in this games.”

Rutherford, who won long jump gold on Super Saturday at London 2021, knows what it takes to medal at an Olympic Games.

The 34-year-old is backing firm favourite Adam Peaty to reach the podium and repeat his Rio 2016 success, and is excited to see two Team GB athletes in a couple of the new sports.

He said: "From a British point of view Adam Peaty, I am very excited about the prospect of being at the swimming pool to watch him swim live because I think its just going to be an incredible show, he is just amazing.

“We’ve got a couple of new sports that have come in now, and the absolute superstar which is Sky Brown.

I think we’re absolutely going to see her transcend and go into absolute new levels of fame and sporting prowess due to these Olympic Games.

“I am really excited to watch her and again with Shauna Coxsey as well who is coming into going her last competition.

“Some of the stories from this Olympic Games are going to be fantastic.”

