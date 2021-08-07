You would think that with a certain Lionel Messi shaped tornado swirling round the sporting world over the past few days, the President of FIFA would have his sporting priorities set firmly on football.

Yet those that tuned in for the medal ceremony of the boxing were greeted by the spectacle of none other than Gianni Infantino distributing the honours.

Clearly not fully satisfied by running the football world, the 51-year-old was elected a member of the International Olympics Committee last year.

Sadly gold medallist Galal Yafai did not engage Infantino in an in-depth discussion about the European Super League and his role in its conception.

Infantino had been accused by the Spanish La Liga president of orchestrating the project, but deflected when asked about his role.

He will need to switch back to football mode soon, with the small matter of a winter World Cup in Qatar to organise next year.

