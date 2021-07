Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Team GB shine on Fantastic Friday with BMX glory and drama in the pool

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Team GB shine on what has become Fantastic Friday with BMX glory leading the way with gold and silver, with further medals in the swimming pool and elsewhere. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:04:44, 9 minutes ago