Fans of alliteration should be ready for a 'Tremendous Tuesday' for British athletes at Tokyo 2020, with an Olympic medal rush expected on day 11.

Jason Kenny looks to become Britain's outright most successful Olympian, while Elaine Thompson-Herah is trying to achieve something no female sprinter has achieved before.

Top picks

Jason Kenny currently shares the honour of being Britain's most successful Olympian with his fellow track cyclist Chris Hoy - with both athletes sharing an identical record of six golds and a silver. Today he can make that his own with another victory in the team sprint. The 33-year-old has won that title at every Games since Beijing 2008 (final at 0944 BST).

If he does not win any golds, wife Laura can go above him with seven if she wins all of her events - the first is in the team pursuit (final at 0926 BST), though Germany will be the favourites after setting a new world record in qualifying.

On a different track, Elaine Thompson-Herah is attempting to become the first woman to pull off the Olympic sprint 'double-double' of winning 100m and 200m gold at successive Games. She set the second fastest 200m time in the world this year in the semi-finals, but once again Jamaican team-mate and rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be her main challenger (1350 BST).

The women's 800m metres is one of Britain's best chance of a track and field medal, with Jemma Reekie, Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Bell all going in the final (1325 BST).

It is the final day of gymnastics, but Simone Biles is back for the balance beam final after withdrawing from all other events to focus on her mental health having experienced the 'twisties' (0950 BST). Joe Fraser lines up for Britain in the final of the parallel bars (0900 BST).

There could be a rush of medals in the sailing, with finn defending champion Giles Scott in first place ahead of the medal race (0633 BST), while John Gimson and Anna Burnet are second heading into the mixed Nacra 17 medal decider. Britain sit second ahead of the last day of the men's 49er (0533 BST), and fifth in the women's 49er FX (0433 BST).

The first boxing golds will be awarded and Pat McCormack could get the first for Britain when he takes on Cuba's Roniel Iglesias in the welterweight final (1105 BST).

Jack Laugher looks to upgrade from his Rio 2016 silver in diving's individual 3m springboard (0700 BST).

Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut with the qualification rounds (0900 BST).

Expert view

Laura and Jason Kenny insist they're not thinking about records, and it's not spoken about around the dinner table. That's a brilliant way to shut out the noise and focus on the challenge ahead of them. Team GB are already finding that other countries are catching up with them in the velodrome, and it will be fascinating to see how Jason performs after silently retiring before returning to the sport. There are virtually no doubts about Laura - and she has a great chance of winning three golds.

There's a huge tinge of disappointment that Dina Asher-Smith won't line up in the 200m final to try and equal her achievement at the World Championships, but we are set for a brilliant race. Thompson-Herah looks utterly brilliant at the moment and relations with Fraser-Pryce are frosty, so this could be another cracker.

Tuesday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Tuesday August 3, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in parallel bars (men), balance beam (women), horizontal bar (men)

Athletics: finals in long jump (women), 400m hurdles (men), pole vault (men), hammer (women), 800m (women), 200m (women)

Boxing: welter final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (women), canoe double 1000m (men), kayak single 1000m (men), kayak double 500m (women)

Cycling, track: finals in team pursuit (women) and team sprint (men)

Diving: 3m springboard (men)

Sailing: medal races in Finn (men), Foiling Nacra 17 (mixed)

Sport climbing: competition starts (men)

Weightlifting: 109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 77kg (men), Greco-Roman 97kg (men), freestyle 68kg (women)

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the Eurosport and the Eurosport app with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+ , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

Heptathlon: Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson at somewhere near full fitness? That's the question on everyone's lips ahead of the heptathlon at Tokyo 2020 as she prepares for what could be another spectacular duel with the brilliant Nafi Thiam of Belgium. The 100m hurdles is the first of the seven events for Thiam and KJT, starting at 1.35am BST on Wednesday 4 August.

Track cycling: Team GB's golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny could become their nation's most successful female and male athletes as they compete for as many as six combined golds at the Izu Velodrome. Laura goes in the team pursuit final at 9.26am on August 3, and Jason's team sprint final soon after at 9.44am.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Artistic swimming: duet final (women)

Athletics: finals in 400m hurdles (women), 3000m steeplechase (women), hammer (men), 800m (men), 200m (men)

Boxing: light heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: team pursuit final (men)

Equestrian: jumping individual final

Golf: opening day (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (women)

Sailing: 470 medal races

Skateboarding: park competition (women)

Sport climbing: competition starts (women)

Weightlifting: +109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 67kg (men), Greco-Roman 87kg (men), freestyle 62kg (women)

Thursday August 5, 2021

Athletics: finals in triple jump (men), shot put (men), 100m hurdles (men), 20km race walk (men), pole vault (women), 400m (men)

Boxing: feather final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (men), canoe single 200m (women), kayak single 500m (women), kayak double 1000m (men)

Cycling, track: keirin final (women), omnium (men)

Diving: 10m platform (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (women), kumite -67kg (men), kumite -55kg (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (men)

Modern pentathlon: competition starts

Skateboarding: park competition (men)

Sport climbing: combined final (men)

Table tennis: team medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 57kg (men), freestyle 86kg (men), freestyle 57kg (women)

Friday August 6, 2021

Athletics: finals in 50km race walk (men), 20km race walk (women), javelin (women), 5000m (men), 400m (women), 1500m (women), 4x100m relay (both)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (women)

Boxing: heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: finals in madison (women), sprint (men)

Football: gold medal match (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (men), kumite -61kg (women), kumite -75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: competition starts (women)

Sport climbing: combined final (women)

Table tennis: team medal matches (men)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 74kg (men), freestyle 125kg (men), freestyle 53kg (women)

Saturday August 7, 2021

Artistic swimming: team free (women)

Athletics: marathon (women); finals in high jump (women), 10,000m (women), javelin (men), 1500m (men), 4x400m relay (both)

Baseball: medal matches (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (men)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (men)

Boxing: finals in fly (both), middle (men), welter (women)

Canoe sprint: finals in canoe double 500m (women), canoe single 1000m (men), kayak four 500m (both)

Cycling, track: madison final (men)

Diving: 10m platform (men)

Equestrian: team jump final

Football: gold medal match (men)

Golf: final day (women)

Handball: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kumite +61kg (women), kumite +75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (men)

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (men)

Water polo: medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 65kg (men), freestyle 97kg (men), freestyle 50kg (women)

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

