Cycling, boxing and athletics fans are in for a treat on Wednesday with a slew of events on show.

Team GB could be in for further golds with sailing proving itself yet again to be fertile ground for medals for Great Britain.

Top picks

Great Britain's women's hockey team are in with a big shout of a gold medal at Tokyo 2020 and they take on the Netherlands. The women are defending the Olympic title they won in Rio five years ago and face a talented Dutch side eager to rain on the Brits' parade.

Cycling is also back on the agenda and after a crash-ridden, thrilling day of action on Tuesday, Jason Kenny will be going for more medals after picking up a silver in the men's team sprint.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson begins her Olympic journey in the heptathlon today. Fans of the Liverpudlian are desperate to see Johnson-Thompson come good in these Games, but there is stiff competition for the Brit in Tokyo.

There are also two huge boxing matches to come for GB, who are enjoying their best-ever medal return in the ring in Tokyo. Long-time amateur Frazer Clarke is up against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the super-heavyweight semi-final, while Ben Whittaker is going for gold against Arlen Lopez in yet another Great Britain versus Cuba showdown.

GB have experienced mixed results against the Cubans, but Whittaker's bid to become the light heavyweight Olympic champion will definitely be one to get up early for.

Expert view

Team GB's efforts in the ring are getting more and more attention and Clarke's semi-final should be attracting plenty of attention. Clarke is GB's captain and has been with the development squad for ten years in his quest to qualify for the Olympics and win a medal.

There's plenty of British interest in the athletics with Nick Miller in the final of the men's hammer throw, which is always a crowd pleaser. And after Karsten Warholm's stunning world record in the 400m hurdles for Norway there could be further historic moments on the track today.

Johnson-Thompson will be closely watched by many and the 28-year-old went through hell to qualify for these Games after rupturing her achilles last December.

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

Heptathlon: Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson at somewhere near full fitness? That's the question on everyone's lips ahead of the heptathlon at Tokyo 2020 as she prepares for what could be another spectacular duel with the brilliant Nafi Thiam of Belgium. The 100m hurdles is the first of the seven events for Thiam and KJT, starting at 1.35am BST on Wednesday 4 August.

Track cycling: Team GB's golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny could become their nation's most successful female and male athletes as they compete for as many as six combined golds at the Izu Velodrome. Laura goes in the team pursuit final at 9.26am on August 3, and Jason's team sprint final soon after at 9.44am.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

