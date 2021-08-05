We’re into the business end of the track cycling and athletics, with a host of medals on offer on the final Friday – the anti-penultimate day of the Olympics.

Team GB had a low-key Thursday by their standards, with just one gold arriving from Matt Walls in the men’s omnium , but hopefully that will prove to be a 24-hour hiccup.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics: What to Watch Today - schedule and more for Saturday August 7 6 HOURS AGO

Top picks

There’s potential for a flurry of British medals on Friday, with Laura Muir headlining the action in the women’s 1500m final (13:50 BST). Dina Asher-Smith joins the women’s 4x100m quartet in the relay final (14:30), swiftly followed by the men (14:50). Jodie Williams goes in the women’s 400m final (13:35) alongside American great Allyson Felix. Throw in the men's 5000m final and the women's javelin final, and it promises to be a bumper evening session in the Olympic Stadium.

In the velodrome, Laura Kenny bids to win her fifth Olympic gold medal alongside Katie Archibald in the women’s madison (11:15), while Jack Carlin resumes his quest for the men’s individual sprint title in the absence of vanquished defending champion Jason Kenny (from 8:10).

'Amazing, he's done it!' - Walls wins gold for Team GB in omnium

The GB women’s hockey team may have seen their title defence ended, but they can still leave Tokyo on high by beating India in the bronze medal match (4:30), while Tom Daley begins his quest for a second gold in the 10m individual platform diving (7:00).

And in the world of modern pentathlon, Kate French spearheads the British charge (from 6:30) in the swimming, fencing, show jumping and laser-run combo extravaganza.

Expert view

Greg Rutherford is daring to dream after what has been a difficult few days for Team GB in the athletics.

Keely Hodgkinson may have won a sensational silver in the women’s 800m , but otherwise it has been a tale of injury woe for a number of GB’s athletes at Tokyo 2020.

The performance saw them qualify fastest for the final ahead of favourites Jamaica and the USA, and while those two nations will bring in their big-hitters for the final, Eurosport’s Rutherford believes a “fairytale end” is possible for Team GB.

"It was just slick," Rutherford said, after a time of 41.55 seconds saw GB break the national record. “That's what you want in the relay, you want a slick, well-drilled team, and that is exactly what they were. I'm excited about this team. I don't think they have had a lot of time to practice since they have been out here, so to see them run that well and that well-drilled is really exciting

I look at it and think could this maybe be the place where we get our gold medal on the track? You have the issue that the Jamaicans will come out with a full-strength team, but I've got a feeling. Maybe a dropped baton, or something happens - there is always drama in the Olympic Stadium!

"As long as the Brits can get that baton round as well as they did, and maybe slightly faster, it could be a fairytale end."

‘Just slick’ – Rutherford backing GB after national record in heats

Friday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Friday August 6, 2021

Athletics: finals in 50km race walk (men), 20km race walk (women), javelin (women), 5000m (men), 400m (women), 1500m (women), 4x100m relay (both)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (women)

Boxing: heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: finals in madison (women), sprint (men)

Football: gold medal match (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (men), kumite -61kg (women), kumite -75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: competition starts (women)

Sport climbing: combined final (women)

Table tennis: team medal matches (men)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 74kg (men), freestyle 125kg (men), freestyle 53kg (women)

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Friday August 6, 2021

Athletics: finals in 50km race walk (men), 20km race walk (women), javelin (women), 5000m (men), 400m (women), 1500m (women), 4x100m relay (both)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (women)

Boxing: heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: finals in madison (women), sprint (men)

Football: gold medal match (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (men), kumite -61kg (women), kumite -75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: competition starts (women)

Sport climbing: combined final (women)

Table tennis: team medal matches (men)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 74kg (men), freestyle 125kg (men), freestyle 53kg (women)

Saturday August 7, 2021

Artistic swimming: team free (women)

Athletics: marathon (women); finals in high jump (women), 10,000m (women), javelin (men), 1500m (men), 4x400m relay (both)

Baseball: medal matches (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (men)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (men)

Boxing: finals in fly (both), middle (men), welter (women)

Canoe sprint: finals in canoe double 500m (women), canoe single 1000m (men), kayak four 500m (both)

Cycling, track: madison final (men)

Diving: 10m platform (men)

Equestrian: team jump final

Football: gold medal match (men)

Golf: final day (women)

Handball: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kumite +61kg (women), kumite +75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (men)

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (men)

Water polo: medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 65kg (men), freestyle 97kg (men), freestyle 50kg (women)

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

Tokyo 2020 More GB cycing gold, Felix claims another medal, Italy snatch relay win - Tokyo Today Day 14 10 HOURS AGO