This is surely where the Team GB gold rush (!) starts. Jade Jones looks to make Olympic history by winning a third taekwondo gold, while Bradly Sinden is also a big hope in the same sport.

Simone Biles is in qualifying for the women's gymnastics, while Naomi Osaka and Andy Murray begin their Olympic singles campaigns. Britain's women's hockey team start the defence of their title, the women's cycling road race goes off and skateboarding makes its Olympic debut.

Top picks

For British hopes, it is all about the taekwondo, which is surely where the first gold medal comes from. Jade Jones would become the first ever taekwondo player to win three Olympic titles if she can follow up on her successes at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the -57kg category (final at 1330 BST).

In the same sport, Bradly Sinden became a world champion in the -68kg two years ago and will be the favourite to pick up his first Olympic gold (final at 1345 BST).

Adam Peaty threatens to break his own record when the reigning champion goes in the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke (0333 BST) and we will also get our first glimpse of US swimmer Katie Ledecky (1120 BST).

Simone Biles is utterly dominant in world gymnastics and could deliver a skill so difficult, it has never been achieved before at the Olympics - the American star takes part in qualifying (from 0710 BST).

Lizzie Deignan leads Team GB in the women's cycling road race, while Team GB's women's hockey team begin their title defence against Germany (0130 BST).

Team GB's Lauren Williams on teaming with childhood hero Jade Jones and Olympic debut

In the tennis, double Olympic champion Andy Murray has a tricky opening match against Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (third on Centre Court, where the first match starts 0300 BST), while Naomi Osaka makes her comeback against Zheng Saisai (second on the same court).

Set up a second, third, fourth screen as well for skateboarding's Olympic debut. It should be a cracker - as American star Nyjah Huston leads the field in the street event (Starts 0100 BST).

Expert analysis

This is the sixth time taekwondo has appeared at the Olympics, but no-one has been able to win a title three times. Jones has dominated her division and would go down in the sport's history by winning gold. To do that in Japan, so close to Korea where the sport originated, would make it even more special.

Sinden is not yet a household name but he is one to watch over the coming Games. Just 22, he has a chance of achieving what Jones is trying to do by Los Angeles 2028.

Deignan landed Britain's first medal at London 2012 and it's possible she could do the same again, but it won't be easy to do that, with the likes of Dutch team-mates Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten in the way.

Watch powerful moment Osaka lights Olympic flame in Tokyo

There's a lot of pressure on Osaka to deliver gold for Japan after lighting the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony, together with making her comeback after a break to concentrate on her mental health, but she should be a straight forward winner over Zheng. After his difficult year with injuries, Murray won't be the favourite against Auger-Aliassime but his confidence has surely been boosted by a brilliant doubles win with Joe Salisbury over second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Sunday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Sunday July 25, 2021

Archery: team medal matches (women)

Artistic Gymnastics: qualification (men)

Basketball: preliminary round starts (men)

Canoe Slalom: heats start

Cycling: road race (women)

Diving: synchronised 3m springboard final (women)

Fencing: foil (women) and epee (men) competitions

Handball: preliminary round starts (women)

Judo: -52kg (women), -66kg (men)

Sailing: competitions start

Shooting: 10m air rifle (women), 10m air pistol (men); heats in skeet

Skateboard: street competition (men)

Surfing: competitions start (subject to change depending on wave conditions)

Swimming: finals in 400m individual medley (both), 400m freestyle (men) and 4x100m freestyle relay (women)

Taekwondo: -57kg (women), -68kg (men)

Volleyball: preliminary round starts (women)

Water polo: preliminary round starts (men)

Weightlifting: 61kg (men), 67kg (men)

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the Eurosport and the Eurosport app with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+ , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

Opening Ceremony: The Games will open in Japanese capital Tokyo at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time) on July 23. Although technically, the Games start two days previously with the women’s softball and football preliminaries.

The first gold medal… will likely come in shooting, with the women’s 10m air rifle coming on July 24. British viewers? Set your alarms for 00:30 to catch all the action!

The road races: Concluding at the Fuji International Speedway in the shadow of the famous summit, the men's and women's road races on July 24 and July 25 respectively promise to be highlights on the summer calendar.

Adam Peaty: Yes, it's the 100m breaststroke! Can the Brit defend his Olympic title and maybe smash his world record in the process? He goes for gold on July 26, although it's an early start for British viewers with the day's swimming session beginning at 2:30 UK time.

Simone Biles: No preview would be complete without the unstoppable American, who will hope to add to her four Olympic titles in Tokyo. Her inevitable shining moment? July 29, 11:50 UK time, with the women's all-around final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

The 100 metres: You’re undoubtedly aware but Tokyo 2020 marks the first Games without superstar Usain Bolt since 2004. On August 1, his successor is (belatedly) found in the 100 metres. As to the women? Dina Asher-Smith shoulders the expectations of a nation a day earlier, with the five-time world medallist gunning for glory at around 14:50 UK time on July 31.

Tennis finals: Can Naomi Osaka deliver gold for an expectant home crowd? If she makes the final, expect Tokyo to come to a standstill on July 31. And Andy Murray? Can the recently-healed Brit make it three Olympic titles on the spin? The men's final is scheduled for August 1, although he will likely find familiar foe Novak Djokovic aiming for the title.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Monday July 26, 2021

Archery: team final (men)

Artistic gymnastics: team final (men)

Basketball: preliminary round starts (women)

Canoe slalom: C1 final (men)

Cycling, mountain bike: cross-country (men)

Diving: synchronised 10m platform final (men)

Fencing: sabre (women) and foil (men) competitions

Judo: -57kg (women), -73kg (men)

Rugby: group stage starts (men)

Shooting: skeet qualification and final

Skateboard: street competition (women)

Swimming: finals in 100m butterfly (women), 100m breaststroke (men), 400m freestyle (women), 4x100m freestyle relay (men)

Table tennis: doubles final (mixed)

Taekwondo: -67kg (women), -80kg (men)

Triathlon: men's race

Weightlifting: 55kg (women)

Tuesday July 27, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: team final (women)

Canoe slalom: K1 final (women)

Cycling, mountain bike: cross-country (women)

Diving: synchronised 10m platform final (women)

Equestrian: team finale

Fencing: epee team (women)

Judo: -63kg (women), -81kg (men)

Rowing: finals in quadruple sculls

Shooting: air pistol competition (mixed)

Softball: final (women)

Swimming: finals in 200m freestyle (men), 100m backstroke (both), 100m breaststroke (women)

Taekwondo: +67kg (women), +80kg (men)

Triathlon: women's race

Weightlifting: 59kg (women), 64kg (women)

Wednesday July 28, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: all-around final (men)

Baseball: preliminary round starts (men)

Basketball (3x3): medal matches

Cycling: time trials

Diving: synchronised 3m springboard final (men)

Equestrian: individual finale

Fencing: sabre team (men)

Judo: -70kg (women), -90kg (men)

Rowing: finals in double sculls, fours, eights

Rugby: medal matches (men)

Surfing: medal matches (subject to change depending on wave conditions)

Swimming: finals in 200m freestyle (women), 200m butterfly (men), 200m individual medley (women), 1500m freestyle (women), 4x200m freestyle relay (men)

Weightlifting: 73kg (men)

Thursday July 29, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: all-around final (women)

Canoe slalom: C1 (women)

Cycling, BMX racing: competition starts

Fencing: foil team (women)

Golf: opening day (men)

Judo: -78kg (women), -100kg (men)

Rowing: finals in pair, lightweight double sculls

Rugby: group stage starts (women)

Shooting: trap competitions

Swimming: finals in 800m freestyle (men), 200m breaststroke (men), 200m butterfly (women), 100m freestyle (men), 4x200m freestyle relay (women)

Table tennis: singles medal matches (women)

Friday July 30, 2021

Archery: individual (women)

Athletics: competition starts; 10,000m final (men)

Badminton: Mixed doubles medal matches

Canoe slalom: K1 (men)

Cycling, BMX racing: Finals

Equestrian, eventing: competition starts

Fencing: epee team (men)

Judo: +78kg (women), +100kg (men)

Rowing: finals in single sculls, eight

Shooting: 25m pistol (women)

Swimming: 200m breaststroke (women), 200m backstroke (men), 100m freestyle (women), 200m individual medley (men)

Table tennis: singles medal matches (men)

Tennis: doubles final (men)

Trampoline gymnastics: individual (women)

Saturday July 31, 2021

Archery: individual (men)

Athletics: finals in discus (men), 4x400m relay (mixed), 100m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (men)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: competition starts

Fencing: sabre team (women)

Judo: team (mixed)

Rugby: medal matches (women)

Sailing: RS:X medal races

Shooting: trap (mixed), 50m rifle 3 positions (women)

Swimming: finals in 100m butterfly (men), 200m backstroke (women), 800m freestyle (women), 4x100m medley relay (mixed)

Tennis: singles final (women)

Trampoline gymnastics: individual (men)

Triathlon: relay (mixed)

Weightlifting: 81kg (men), 96kg (men)

Sunday August 1, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in floor (men), vault (women), pommel horse (men), uneven bars (women)

Athletics: finals in shot put (women), high jump (men), triple jump (women), 100m (men)

Badminton: singles medal matches (women)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: park finals

Diving: 3m springboard (women)

Fencing: foil team (men)

Golf: final day (men)

Sailing: Laser medal races

Swimming: finals in 50m freestyle (both), 1500m freestyle (men), 4x100m medley relay (both)

Tennis: singles final (men), doubles final (women), doubles final (mixed)

Weightlifting: 76kg (women)

Wrestling: competition begins

Monday August 2, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in rings (men), floor (women), vault (men)

Artistic swimming: competition starts (women)

Athletics: finals in long jump (men), 100m hurdles (women), discus (women), 3000m steeplechase (men), 5000m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (women), singles medal matches (men)

Canoe sprint: competition starts

Cycling, track: competition starts; team sprint finals (women)

Equestrian: team final, individual final

Sailing: 49er FX medal race (women), 49er medal race (men)

Shooting: 25m rapid fire pistol (men), 50m rifle 3 positions (men)

Weightlifting: 87kg (women), +87kg (women)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 60kg (men), Greco-Roman 130kg (men), freestyle 76kg (women)

Tuesday August 3, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in parallel bars (men), balance beam (women), horizontal bar (men)

Athletics: finals in long jump (women), 400m hurdles (men), pole vault (men), hammer (women), 800m (women), 200m (women)

Boxing: welter final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (women), canoe double 1000m (men), kayak single 1000m (men), kayak double 500m (women)

Cycling, track: finals in team pursuit (women) and team sprint (men)

Diving: 3m springboard (men)

Sailing: medal races in Finn (men), Foiling Nacra 17 (mixed)

Sport climbing: competition starts (men)

Weightlifting: 109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 77kg (men), Greco-Roman 97kg (men), freestyle 68kg (women)

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Artistic swimming: duet final (women)

Athletics: finals in 400m hurdles (women), 3000m steeplechase (women), hammer (men), 800m (men), 200m (men)

Boxing: light heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: team pursuit final (men)

Equestrian: jumping individual final

Golf: opening day (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (women)

Sailing: 470 medal races

Skateboarding: park competition (women)

Sport climbing: competition starts (women)

Weightlifting: +109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 67kg (men), Greco-Roman 87kg (men), freestyle 62kg (women)

Thursday August 5, 2021

Athletics: finals in triple jump (men), shot put (men), 100m hurdles (men), 20km race walk (men), pole vault (women), 400m (men)

Boxing: feather final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (men), canoe single 200m (women), kayak single 500m (women), kayak double 1000m (men)

Cycling, track: keirin final (women), omnium (men)

Diving: 10m platform (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (women), kumite -67kg (men), kumite -55kg (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (men)

Modern pentathlon: competition starts

Skateboarding: park competition (men)

Sport climbing: combined final (men)

Table tennis: team medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 57kg (men), freestyle 86kg (men), freestyle 57kg (women)

Friday August 6, 2021

Athletics: finals in 50km race walk (men), 20km race walk (women), javelin (women), 5000m (men), 400m (women), 1500m (women), 4x100m relay (both)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (women)

Boxing: heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: finals in madison (women), sprint (men)

Football: gold medal match (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (men), kumite -61kg (women), kumite -75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: competition starts (women)

Sport climbing: combined final (women)

Table tennis: team medal matches (men)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 74kg (men), freestyle 125kg (men), freestyle 53kg (women)

Saturday August 7, 2021

Artistic swimming: team free (women)

Athletics: marathon (women); finals in high jump (women), 10,000m (women), javelin (men), 1500m (men), 4x400m relay (both)

Baseball: medal matches (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (men)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (men)

Boxing: finals in fly (both), middle (men), welter (women)

Canoe sprint: finals in canoe double 500m (women), canoe single 1000m (men), kayak four 500m (both)

Cycling, track: madison final (men)

Diving: 10m platform (men)

Equestrian: team jump final

Football: gold medal match (men)

Golf: final day (women)

Handball: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kumite +61kg (women), kumite +75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (men)

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (men)

Water polo: medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 65kg (men), freestyle 97kg (men), freestyle 50kg (women)

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

