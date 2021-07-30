The 100m promises to be one of the athletics highlights of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - and Dina Asher-Smith will be hoping to bring a medal home for Team GB.

After a brilliant Friday for British athletes, it could be another medal rush on what may be another Super Saturday - with Adam Peaty potentially leading the charge.

Tokyo 2020 Team GB shine on Fantastic Friday with BMX glory leading the way 2 HOURS AGO

Top picks

The men's 100m is the blue riband event of the Olympics - but most experts believe the women's will eclipse it this time around. Britain's Dina Asher-Smith will be hoping to at least match her silver from the 2019 World Championships. The 200m is her strength, but she should be in the mix for a place on the podium, though Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is probably the favourite. Athletes need to negotiate the semis first (from 1115 BST) before the final (1350 BST).

The men's competition gets started (round 1 from 1145 BST), while Team GB will also fancy their chances in the 4x400m mixed relay final (1335 BST).

‘A very polished performance!’ – Asher-Smith cruises through 100m heat

Britain will surely be the favourites to win swimming's first-ever mixed 4x100m medley relay final - especially with Adam Peaty taking the breaststroke leg, as he chases a second gold of the Games (0343 BST). Caeleb Dressel looks to extend add to his gold medal collection in the 100m butterfly (0230 BST), while Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus resume rivalries in the 800m freestyle (0246 BST).

It is a big day for GB in the mixed relay - and you would have to fancy their chances in the triathlon's version. Jonny Brownlee will make what is likely to be his final Olympic appearance, alongside Jess Learmonth and silver medallists Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown (from 2330 BST Fri).

Team GB windsurfer Emma Wilson is guaranteed a medal of some colour in the RS:X and has a great shot at gold, just four points behind the leader, while in the men's equivalent, Tom Squires will be hoping to climb from sixth to a place on the podium.

In rugby sevens, Britain will take on France for a place in the women's gold-medal match - as they look to avoid more heartbreak, having missed out on bronze at Rio 2016 (0330 BST, bronze at 0930 BST, final at 1000 BST).

Expert view

The women's 100m will surely be one of THE races of the Games. Fraser-Pryce is enjoying a renaissance and will be the woman to beat. At the age of 34, the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 champion seems to be getting faster and faster, while Elaine Thompson-Herah will also be a threat as she looks to defend her title from Rio 2016.

Asher-Smith cruised through her opening heat, finished second behind the USA's Teahna Daniels. It was only the 11th fastest time but this was about racing the race - not the clock. There is much more to come from the British athletics team captain, but also look out for the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who ran the fastest time of 10.78 seconds on Friday.

‘The greatest!’ - Peaty powers to 100m breaststroke gold

In the pool, the penultimate day of action closes with a moment of history - the first-ever mixed relay final. Peaty is looking to further stamp his authority on the sport when he attempts to win a second gold - which would take him to four medals overall at two Games. He could land a third Tokyo victory on Sunday in the men's mixed medley relay.

Saturday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Saturday July 31, 2021

Archery: individual (men)

Athletics: finals in discus (men), 4x400m relay (mixed), 100m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (men)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: competition starts

Fencing: sabre team (women)

Judo: team (mixed)

Rugby: medal matches (women)

Sailing: RS:X medal races

Shooting: trap (mixed), 50m rifle 3 positions (women)

Swimming: finals in 100m butterfly (men), 200m backstroke (women), 800m freestyle (women), 4x100m medley relay (mixed)

Tennis: singles final (women)

Trampoline gymnastics: individual (men)

Triathlon: relay (mixed)

Weightlifting: 81kg (men), 96kg (men)

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the Eurosport and the Eurosport app with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+ , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

The 100 metres: You’re undoubtedly aware but Tokyo 2020 marks the first Games without superstar Usain Bolt since 2004. On August 1, his successor is (belatedly) found in the 100 metres. As to the women? Dina Asher-Smith shoulders the expectations of a nation a day earlier, with the five-time world medallist gunning for glory at around 14:50 UK time on July 31.

Tennis finals: Can Naomi Osaka deliver gold for an expectant home crowd? If she makes the final, expect Tokyo to come to a standstill on July 31. And Andy Murray? Can the recently-healed Brit make it three Olympic titles on the spin? The men's final is scheduled for August 1, although he will likely find familiar foe Novak Djokovic aiming for the title.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Saturday July 31, 2021

Archery: individual (men)

Athletics: finals in discus (men), 4x400m relay (mixed), 100m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (men)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: competition starts

Fencing: sabre team (women)

Judo: team (mixed)

Rugby: medal matches (women)

Sailing: RS:X medal races

Shooting: trap (mixed), 50m rifle 3 positions (women)

Swimming: finals in 100m butterfly (men), 200m backstroke (women), 800m freestyle (women), 4x100m medley relay (mixed)

Tennis: singles final (women)

Trampoline gymnastics: individual (men)

Triathlon: relay (mixed)

Weightlifting: 81kg (men), 96kg (men)

Sunday August 1, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in floor (men), vault (women), pommel horse (men), uneven bars (women)

Athletics: finals in shot put (women), high jump (men), triple jump (women), 100m (men)

Badminton: singles medal matches (women)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: park finals

Diving: 3m springboard (women)

Fencing: foil team (men)

Golf: final day (men)

Sailing: Laser medal races

Swimming: finals in 50m freestyle (both), 1500m freestyle (men), 4x100m medley relay (both)

Tennis: singles final (men), doubles final (women), doubles final (mixed)

Weightlifting: 76kg (women)

Wrestling: competition begins

Monday August 2, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in rings (men), floor (women), vault (men)

Artistic swimming: competition starts (women)

Athletics: finals in long jump (men), 100m hurdles (women), discus (women), 3000m steeplechase (men), 5000m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (women), singles medal matches (men)

Canoe sprint: competition starts

Cycling, track: competition starts; team sprint finals (women)

Equestrian: team final, individual final

Sailing: 49er FX medal race (women), 49er medal race (men)

Shooting: 25m rapid fire pistol (men), 50m rifle 3 positions (men)

Weightlifting: 87kg (women), +87kg (women)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 60kg (men), Greco-Roman 130kg (men), freestyle 76kg (women)

Tuesday August 3, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in parallel bars (men), balance beam (women), horizontal bar (men)

Athletics: finals in long jump (women), 400m hurdles (men), pole vault (men), hammer (women), 800m (women), 200m (women)

Boxing: welter final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (women), canoe double 1000m (men), kayak single 1000m (men), kayak double 500m (women)

Cycling, track: finals in team pursuit (women) and team sprint (men)

Diving: 3m springboard (men)

Sailing: medal races in Finn (men), Foiling Nacra 17 (mixed)

Sport climbing: competition starts (men)

Weightlifting: 109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 77kg (men), Greco-Roman 97kg (men), freestyle 68kg (women)

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Artistic swimming: duet final (women)

Athletics: finals in 400m hurdles (women), 3000m steeplechase (women), hammer (men), 800m (men), 200m (men)

Boxing: light heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: team pursuit final (men)

Equestrian: jumping individual final

Golf: opening day (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (women)

Sailing: 470 medal races

Skateboarding: park competition (women)

Sport climbing: competition starts (women)

Weightlifting: +109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 67kg (men), Greco-Roman 87kg (men), freestyle 62kg (women)

Thursday August 5, 2021

Athletics: finals in triple jump (men), shot put (men), 100m hurdles (men), 20km race walk (men), pole vault (women), 400m (men)

Boxing: feather final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (men), canoe single 200m (women), kayak single 500m (women), kayak double 1000m (men)

Cycling, track: keirin final (women), omnium (men)

Diving: 10m platform (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (women), kumite -67kg (men), kumite -55kg (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (men)

Modern pentathlon: competition starts

Skateboarding: park competition (men)

Sport climbing: combined final (men)

Table tennis: team medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 57kg (men), freestyle 86kg (men), freestyle 57kg (women)

Friday August 6, 2021

Athletics: finals in 50km race walk (men), 20km race walk (women), javelin (women), 5000m (men), 400m (women), 1500m (women), 4x100m relay (both)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (women)

Boxing: heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: finals in madison (women), sprint (men)

Football: gold medal match (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (men), kumite -61kg (women), kumite -75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: competition starts (women)

Sport climbing: combined final (women)

Table tennis: team medal matches (men)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 74kg (men), freestyle 125kg (men), freestyle 53kg (women)

Saturday August 7, 2021

Artistic swimming: team free (women)

Athletics: marathon (women); finals in high jump (women), 10,000m (women), javelin (men), 1500m (men), 4x400m relay (both)

Baseball: medal matches (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (men)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (men)

Boxing: finals in fly (both), middle (men), welter (women)

Canoe sprint: finals in canoe double 500m (women), canoe single 1000m (men), kayak four 500m (both)

Cycling, track: madison final (men)

Diving: 10m platform (men)

Equestrian: team jump final

Football: gold medal match (men)

Golf: final day (women)

Handball: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kumite +61kg (women), kumite +75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (men)

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (men)

Water polo: medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 65kg (men), freestyle 97kg (men), freestyle 50kg (women)

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo overachievers: The Team GB stars defying predictions to hoard medals 2 HOURS AGO