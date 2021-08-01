Laurel Hubbard will make history as the first ever openly transgender athlete at an Olympic Games when she competes at Tokyo 2020.

The weightlifter from New Zealand makes her Olympic debut at the age of 43 as she competes in the women's +87kg competition, while Laura Kenny gets her Olympics underway on the velodrome.

Hubbard is set to compete against a strong field of the heaviest female lifters at this Olympic Games, including Great Britain's Emily Campbell, from 11.50am BST.

Born male, Hubbard transitioned in 2012 and was selected for the Olympics, as is permitted, by the New Zealand Olympic Committee in June.

She won a silver medal at the World Championships in Anaheim in 2017 in the +90kg weight category.

Elsewhere, the track cycling schedule gets underway at the Izu Velodrome, with the women's team sprint the only medal event on the first day of action.

The final begins at 10.09am BST, though there is no British team involved.

Of more interest for Team GB will be the start of the team pursuit events - Laura Kenny will start her bid for three gold medals at Tokyo 2020 in qualifying from 7.54am.

Great Britain are also defending their crown in the men's team pursuit: 9.02am is the time you need to know for that one.

'Absolute sheds of tears' - Dina opens up on injury heartache

On a different kind of track, meanwhile, there are finals in the women's 100m hurdles (3.50am) and 5000m (1.40pm), along with heats and semi-finals in the 200m, with world champion Dina Asher-Smith unable to take part after struggling with injury - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Gabby Thomas and the rest will look to make the final from 11.25am.

Expert view

There may be no British involvement but the women's team sprint could be an outstanding start to the track cycling programme at Tokyo 2020.

China enter as defending champions but it is the Germans who will be favoured, with Emma Hinze a reigning world champion in the event.

She is partnered by Lea Freidrich, involved in qualifying as Hinze and Pauline Grabosch secured a home gold in Berlin last year, with the duo looking to better a third-placed finish for their nation five years ago.

Worlds silver medallists Australia are not competing, but ROC will be dangerous, and look out for the Dutch - Laurien van Riessen won a bronze medal in speed skating at the Winter Olympics before switching to cycling.

Jason Kenny wins the sprint in Olympic record at Rio 2016

Monday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Monday 2 August, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in rings (men), floor (women), vault (men)

Artistic swimming: competition starts (women)

Athletics: finals in long jump (men), 100m hurdles (women), discus (women), 3000m steeplechase (men), 5000m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (women), singles medal matches (men)

Canoe sprint: competition starts

Cycling, track: competition starts; team sprint finals (women)

Equestrian: team final, individual final

Sailing: 49er FX medal race (women), 49er medal race (men)

Shooting: 25m rapid fire pistol (men), 50m rifle 3 positions (men)

Weightlifting: 87kg (women), +87kg (women)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 60kg (men), Greco-Roman 130kg (men), freestyle 76kg (women)

