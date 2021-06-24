Olympic organisers have banned high-fives, alcohol and talking loudly at the upcoming Tokyo Games in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the event.

The Japanese public have been trying to get the Games either postponed or cancelled, but so far organisers have insisted the Olympics must go ahead after a year-long delay.

No foreign spectators will be allowed to attend and crowds will be limited and made up entirely of people already living in Japan.

Organisers have also said they expected muted celebrations at events amid mounting pressure to call off the Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 chiefs were considering whether to allow the consumption of alcohol in Olympic venues despite drinking being restricted across the city.

‘Cancel the Olympic Games’ has been trending in Japan and there was a protest outside the government’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Organisers have been bruised by recent positive tests after a second member of Team Uganda contracted Covid-19 despite being given the green light to enter Tokyo the day before.

Tokyo Olympics president Seiko Hashimoto has been bombarded with the same safety questions for several months and admitted the issue of drinking couldn’t be negotiated.

"If our citizens have concerns [over serving alcohol at the Olympics], I think we have to give up on that. That's why we have decided to ban the sale of alcohol," Hashimoto told reporters.

"The major challenge at the Tokyo Games is to curb a flow of people and limit a sense of celebration."

He added: "We are striving to make the Tokyo Games safe and secure, so it won't be full of celebration."

Ticket holders will be selected via a lottery and will be told to return straight home after events and not to approach athletes for autographs.

The Olympics begin in a month’s time on July 23 and will run until August 8.

