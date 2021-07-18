Six members of Great Britain’s athletics team are self isolating after coming in close contact of someone with Covid-19.

A person not part of Team GB but who was on their plane to Japan has tested positive for Covid-19 and two members of the British team will also self isolate.

The flight landed in Tokyo on Thursday and all eight close contacts have since tested negative for coronavirus.

Team GB’s chief de mission Mark England said it was disappointing to have six athletes in isolation so close to the start of the Games.

“This is disappointing news for the athletes and staff, but we absolutely respect the protocols in place,” he said.

We will offer them every support during this period and we are hopeful that they will be able resume training again soon.

The athletics begin on July 30 at Tokyo 2020 and a statement from the British Olympic Association said those in isolation remain under observation despite testing negative.

“The BOA can confirm that six athletes and two staff members from the athletics team, who through no fault of their own have been identified as close contacts of an individual – not from the Team GB delegation – who tested positive for COVID-19 on their inbound flight on 15 July 2021.

“This was identified through Tokyo 2020’s reporting service and the group have since started a period of self-isolation in their rooms at the BOA’s Preparation Camp, in line with Tokyo 2020’s Playbook protocols.

“The group all tested negative at the airport and have continued to test negative upon arrival into the country. They are under the supervision of the Team GB medical team, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr Niall Elliott.

“The BOA continue to operate extensive COVID-19 testing protocols and mitigation measures and follow all respective health guidance from the Government of Japan, TOCOG, the IOC and our local partners in Japan.”

