Tokyo 2020 will take place behind closed doors after spectators were barred due to rising coronavirus cases in Japan.

The Olympics officially get underway on July 23 and run until August 8.

"Taking into consideration the effect of coronavirus variants and not to let the infections spread again to the rest of the nation, we need to strengthen our countermeasures," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, prior to confirming fans would be barred.

"Given the situation, we will issue a state of emergency for Tokyo."

Bars and restaurants will have to close by 20:00 local time and will not be allowed to serve alcohol.

Organisers had already banned foreign fans from travelling to the Games and have strict measures to limit who is on the ground during the Olympics.

Japan is only 15% fully vaccinated after a slow rollout.

More to follow.

