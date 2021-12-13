The six contenders for the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year have been announced.

Diver Tom Daley, Tyson Fury, Adam Peaty, Emma Raducanu, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey have all been nominated for the prestigious award.

The award is designed to be given to the best British athlete in 2021 and is decided by a public vote in the United Kingdom.

Tom Daley

Daley became an Olympic diving champion alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform event at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The 27-year-old also won bronze in the men's 10m platform and became the first British diver to claim four Olympic medals.

Adam Peaty

Peaty was one of the stars of the swimming pool at Tokyo 2020 and successfully defended his Olympic gold in the 100m breaststroke, becoming the first British swimmer to do so.

The 26-year-old also played a pivotal role in Great Britain's mixed 4x100m medley relay victory and won silver as part of the men's medley relay team.

Emma Raducanu

One of the frontrunners for the award, Raducanu stunned the world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era at Flushing Meadows in August.

The 18-year-old became the first British women's Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.

The US Open champion, who also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon earlier in the summer via qualifying and withdrew due to breathing difficulties, beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the final in New York and did not drop a set in the tournament.

Sarah Storey

Storey cemented her status as Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time after winning her 17th gold in Tokyo in the summer.

Storey picked up three golds at the Paralympics to make it 28 medals in her collection.

The 44-year-old defended the women's C4-5 road race title she has held since London 2012 and also won individual pursuit and time-trial golds.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 31:Sarah Storey of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal during Cycling Road Women’s C5 Time Trial on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Fuji International Speedway on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Image credit: Getty Images

Raheem Sterling

Sterling was a standout performer in England's team that reached the Euro 2020 final for the first time in 55 years before losing to Italy on penalties.

The 27-year-old also scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season to help his club Manchester City to their third title in four years.

Raheem Sterling (England) Image credit: Getty Images

Tyson Fury

Fury retained his WBC title in Las Vegas in October after a 11th round win over Deontay Wilder in their third meeting.

The 33-year-old was knocked down twice in the fourth round before he knocked Wilder out, and is set to face WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

Tyson Fury Image credit: Getty Images

