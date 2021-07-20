Max Whitlock, Adam Peaty and Jade Jones are among the Team GB stars tipped to strike gold at Tokyo 2020, according to a forecast released on the eve of the rearranged Olympics.
Statisticians Gracenote have predicted the entire Games in their Virtual Medal Table, with Britain set for a reality check after finishing second overall at Rio 2016.
The study expects them to win 14 gold medals – down from the 27 they won in Rio and 29 secured in London – as their usual goldmines of track cycling and athletics yield just one between them.
Tokyo 2020
'Deeply shocked, nightmare' - Six swimmers sent home from Tokyo due to admin error
The men’s 4x100m relay quartet is being tipped to stun the United States and triumph, while Dina Asher-Smith (200m), Jemma Reekie (800m), Laura Muir (1500m) and the women's 4x100m relay team are all pencilled in for silver medals on the track. Team GB are also forecast to win two golds in swimming, shooting and equestrian.
- Tokyo 2020: How to watch sport's greatest show
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Schedule, key events, every medal and more
Of course, it is simply a prediction and one the creators admit "contains more uncertainty than usual because of the pandemic".
But the absence of gold-magnet Mo Farah, decline of Andy Murray and question marks around power couple Laura and Jason Kenny could contribute to a middling Games for Team GB.
Although GB place fifth in the Virtual Medal Table based on total medals, should the Games map out exactly as predicted GB would finish seventh in the actual table with the United States runaway winners with 96 medals (40 gold).
Who is predicted to win medals for Team GB?
Gold - 14
- Max Whitlock - Artistic Gymnastics, Pommel Horse
- Men's Team - Athletics, 4x100m Relay
- Lauren Price - Boxing, Middleweight
- Liam Heath - Canoe Sprint, K1 200m
- Jack Laugher/Dan Goodfellow - Diving, 3m Springboard Synchro
- Laura Collett (London 52) - Equestrian, Eventing Individual
- Ben Maher (Explosion W) - Equestrian, Jumping Individual
- Men's Team - Rowing, Four
- John Gimson/Anna Burnet - Sailing, Narca 17
- Seonaid McIntosh - Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions
- Amber Hill - Shooting, Skeet
- Adam Peaty - Swimming, 100m Breaststroke
- Men's Team - Swimming, 4 x 100m Medley Relay
- Jade Jones - Taekwondo, Featherweight 49-57kg
Silver - 23
- Dina Asher-Smith - Athletics, 200m
- Jemma Reekie - Athletics, 800m
- Laura Muir - Athletics, 1500m
- Women's Team - Athletics, 4x100m Relay
- Women's Team - Track Cycling, Team Pursuit
- Men's Team - Track Cycling, Team Sprint
- Tom Daley - Diving, 10m Platform
- Eden Cheng/Lois Toulson - Diving, 10m Platform Syncro
- Jack Laugher - Diving, 3m Springboard
- Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class) - Equestrian Eventing, Individual
- Team - Equestrian Eventing, Team
- Scott Brash (Hello Jefferson) - Equestrian Jumping, Individual
- Kate French - Modern Pentathlon, Individual
- Men's Team - Rowing, Eight
- Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre - Sailing, 470
- Duncan Scott - Swimming, 200m Freestyle
- Mixed Team - Swimming, 4x100m Medley Relay
- Men's Team - Swimming, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Bradly Sinden - Taekwondo, Featherweight 58-68kg
- Bianca Walkden - Taekwondo, Heavyweight +67kg
- Team - Tennis, Mixed Doubles
- Jess Learmonth - Triathlon
- Emily Campbell - Weightlifting, +87kg
Bronze - 15
- Andrew Pozzi - Athletics, 110m Hurdles
- Charlotte Worthington - BMX Freestyle, Park
- Peter McGrail - Boxing, Featherweight
- Karriss Artingstall - Boxing, Featherweight
- Ben Whittaker - Boxing, Light Heavyweight
- Frazer Clarke - Boxing, Super Heavyweight
- Pat McCormack - Boxing, Welterweight
- Tom Daley/Matty Lee - Diving, 10m Platform Synchro
- Tom McEwen (Toledo de Kerser) - Equestrian Eventing, Individual
- Women's Team - Hockey
- Joseph Choong - Modern Pentathlon, Individual
- Matthew Coward-Holley - Shooting, Trap
- Women's Team - Swimming, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Ben Proud - Swimming, 50m Freestyle
- Mahama Cho - Taekwondo, Heavyweight +80kg
Total: 52
- - -
Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+, The Streaming Home of the Olympics.
Tokyo 2020
Team GB athletes 'fearful' after teammates entered self-isolation
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020: How to watch sport's greatest show