Max Whitlock, Adam Peaty and Jade Jones are among the Team GB stars tipped to strike gold at Tokyo 2020, according to a forecast released on the eve of the rearranged Olympics.

Statisticians Gracenote have predicted the entire Games in their Virtual Medal Table , with Britain set for a reality check after finishing second overall at Rio 2016.

The study expects them to win 14 gold medals – down from the 27 they won in Rio and 29 secured in London – as their usual goldmines of track cycling and athletics yield just one between them.

The men’s 4x100m relay quartet is being tipped to stun the United States and triumph, while Dina Asher-Smith (200m), Jemma Reekie (800m), Laura Muir (1500m) and the women's 4x100m relay team are all pencilled in for silver medals on the track. Team GB are also forecast to win two golds in swimming, shooting and equestrian.

Of course, it is simply a prediction and one the creators admit "contains more uncertainty than usual because of the pandemic".

But the absence of gold-magnet Mo Farah, decline of Andy Murray and question marks around power couple Laura and Jason Kenny could contribute to a middling Games for Team GB.

Although GB place fifth in the Virtual Medal Table based on total medals, should the Games map out exactly as predicted GB would finish seventh in the actual table with the United States runaway winners with 96 medals (40 gold).

Who is predicted to win medals for Team GB?

Gold - 14

Max Whitlock - Artistic Gymnastics, Pommel Horse

Men's Team - Athletics, 4x100m Relay

Lauren Price - Boxing, Middleweight

Liam Heath - Canoe Sprint, K1 200m

Jack Laugher/Dan Goodfellow - Diving, 3m Springboard Synchro

Laura Collett (London 52) - Equestrian, Eventing Individual

Ben Maher (Explosion W) - Equestrian, Jumping Individual

Men's Team - Rowing, Four

John Gimson/Anna Burnet - Sailing, Narca 17

Seonaid McIntosh - Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Amber Hill - Shooting, Skeet

Adam Peaty - Swimming, 100m Breaststroke

Men's Team - Swimming, 4 x 100m Medley Relay

Jade Jones - Taekwondo, Featherweight 49-57kg

Silver - 23

Dina Asher-Smith - Athletics, 200m

Jemma Reekie - Athletics, 800m

Laura Muir - Athletics, 1500m

Women's Team - Athletics, 4x100m Relay

Women's Team - Track Cycling, Team Pursuit

Men's Team - Track Cycling, Team Sprint

Tom Daley - Diving, 10m Platform

Eden Cheng/Lois Toulson - Diving, 10m Platform Syncro

Jack Laugher - Diving, 3m Springboard

Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class) - Equestrian Eventing, Individual

Team - Equestrian Eventing, Team

Scott Brash (Hello Jefferson) - Equestrian Jumping, Individual

Kate French - Modern Pentathlon, Individual

Men's Team - Rowing, Eight

Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre - Sailing, 470

Duncan Scott - Swimming, 200m Freestyle

Mixed Team - Swimming, 4x100m Medley Relay

Men's Team - Swimming, 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Bradly Sinden - Taekwondo, Featherweight 58-68kg

Bianca Walkden - Taekwondo, Heavyweight +67kg

Team - Tennis, Mixed Doubles

Jess Learmonth - Triathlon

Emily Campbell - Weightlifting, +87kg

Bronze - 15

Andrew Pozzi - Athletics, 110m Hurdles

Charlotte Worthington - BMX Freestyle, Park

Peter McGrail - Boxing, Featherweight

Karriss Artingstall - Boxing, Featherweight

Ben Whittaker - Boxing, Light Heavyweight

Frazer Clarke - Boxing, Super Heavyweight

Pat McCormack - Boxing, Welterweight

Tom Daley/Matty Lee - Diving, 10m Platform Synchro

Tom McEwen (Toledo de Kerser) - Equestrian Eventing, Individual

Women's Team - Hockey

Joseph Choong - Modern Pentathlon, Individual

Matthew Coward-Holley - Shooting, Trap

Women's Team - Swimming, 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Ben Proud - Swimming, 50m Freestyle

Mahama Cho - Taekwondo, Heavyweight +80kg

Total: 52

- - -

