Greg Rutherford believes Team GB’s disrupted start to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will “add a level of fear and concern” among athletes.

They were granted dispensation to train alone on Monday and it is hoped they can soon resume full training.

Rutherford, who won gold in the long jump at London 2012 and will be working as a pundit for Eurosport during the Games, thinks the incident will be another challenge for the team to overcome.

“This really makes things quite difficult for the athletes," he told Eurosport. "They are going into a period where they are not allowed to train as they would normally, it’s very close to the Games, it will add a level of fear and add more concern.

“Coming into this all you want is a stress-free environment. It’s already a bit of a strange time with no crowds and a very different feel on the ground. To now not be able to train as you would like to will start mix things up even more for the guys.”

The Tokyo Olympics are set to get under way on Friday with the Opening Ceremony.

Rutherford expressed concern that any further outbreaks could hamper Team GB’s chances of success.

“We are hearing that they are now being allowed out of isolation which is a massive bonus but they are starting to lose sessions and some of their final preparation.

We have to really hope that no more athletes go down otherwise it could really start to affect some of our medals hopes.

“Fingers crossed this will be the last incident we see and we have can move on to a fantastic Games because Tokyo is an amazing place. We can’t experience the Games as we would have liked but the athletes will be chomping at the bit to get out there so let’s hope there are no more issues.”

