TUESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Terrific Tuesday!

Tokyo 2020 GB - Fiji 7 HOURS AGO

Dean, who was positioned third after the first 100m, emerged victorious with a time of 1:44.22.

He pipped world number one Scott to the line by 0.04 seconds as the Scot finished in 1:44.26. Brazil's Fernando Scheffer took bronze with a time of 1:44.66.

Dean teared up as he went to pick up a shock gold medal and called it a "dream come true".

"Tom is a class act and we've got so many other great guys and I think everyone can take pride in this event in Great Britain," he told Eurosport

"It's a dream come true. But at the same time knowing how strong GB has been in the event the last four or five years it's kind of not a surprise."

‘Not surprised!’ – Dean on remarkable Team GB 'dream' one-two

Rutherford said: "We had Magic Monday yesterday, we're having Terrific Tuesday here. Duncan Scott and Tom Dean, goodness me.

"It's Tom's first Olympic games. He has some experience through Europeans and other major championships, but to come to an Olympic Games and come away with a gold medal is absolutely out of this world."

He's right. It is Terrific Tuesday...

Take a bow, Taylor-Brown

After the race, Taylor-Brown described how she panicked when she suffered a flat tyre in the bike part of the triathlon.

Taylor-Brown was leading the race before disaster struck and had to battle back to win a silver medal. “I lost maybe 15 seconds on the group. The first lap of the run I was in panic mode," she said.

An incredible effort from the 27-year-old.

Duffy storms to gold as Taylor-Brown recovers from puncture to claim silver

Osaka is out!

The Czech player impressed as she relied heavily on her expert dropshots to stun Osaka, winning 6-1 6-4.

Osaka was as sloppy as Vondrousova was clinical in only the Japanese's third match since the end of May. The Czech’s backhand returns were also causing all sorts of issues for the home favourite.

Vondrousova will now play Argentina's Nadia Podoroska or Spain's Paula Badosa in the next round.

A slice of Filipino history

It was not just Bermuda who can celebrate winning their first ever gold at an Olympics. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz burst into tears after creating history for the Philippines

The 30-year-old pipped China's Liao Qiuyun to Olympic glory in her final lift and was already in tears before she dropped the bar.

Diaz was overcome with emotion after her win as the Air Force servicewoman made history for her country, with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao sending his congratulations to the new Olympic champion.

Diaz is already a national hero back home having ended a 20-year medal drought at Rio 2016 when she won silver in the 53kg class.

“It's unbelievable, it's a dream, come true. I want to say to the young generation in the Philippines, 'You can have this dream of gold too'," she said.

STILL TO COME

In the taekwondo, Great Britain's Bianca Walkden is in the +67kg semi-final against South Korea's Lee Da-bin from 8am BST.

There's dressage which gets underway at 9am UK time while USA women's football team take on Australia at the same in what should be a mouth-watering clash.

USA superstar Simone Biles will be going for gold in the women's artistic gymnastics team final which starts at 11:45am. Alternatively, the women's gold medal final in the softball starts at midday.

The Great Britain women's football team will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent win record and secure top spot in Group E against Canada at midday. There is A LOT happening today.

HEROES AND MORE HEROES

American 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby - still in high school let's not forget - produced a shock result as she finished strongly to win 100m breaststroke gold having trailed in third after the first 50m.

The teenager recorded a winning time of 1:04.95 with South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker having to settle for silver (1:05.22). Lilly King, also from USA, took bronze (1:05.54).

Defending Olympic rugby sevens champions Fiji looked in ominous form as they cruised past Great Britain . In a rematch of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 final, five Fijian tries powered Gareth Baber's side to a 33-7 victory that secured top spot in Pool B.

Also spare a moment to watch Tom Dean's training partner James Guy break down into tears after watching his close friend scoop up his gold medal.

‘Crying his eyes out!’ – Guy breaks down after astonishing one-two for Dean and Scott

OLYMPIC SPIRIT

Michel was the final competitor to finish the race around 15 minutes after Flora Duffy took a superb gold medal for Bermuda, and collapsed in tears after crossing the line.

Miller offered a shoulder to cry on to the Belgian, and consoled the former European Championship bronze medallist.

"You're a f****** fighter!" said Miller, who finished 24th.

"This is Olympic spirit, and you've got it 100 per cent."

‘You're a f****** fighter! This is Olympic spirit!’ - Miller consoles Michel after triathlon

RETRO CORNER

With Simone Biles in action today it seems appropriate to look back at all of her individual all-around artistic gymnastics final routines from Rio 2016.

Biles soars to all-around gold at Rio 2016

EUROSPORT IN TOKYO

British Olympic legend Bradley Wiggins heralded the performance of Tom Pidcock as the young 21-year-old rode to gold in the men’s mountain bike cross-country race at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speaking from the Izu Mountain Bike course, Wiggins summarised Pidcock’s remarkable achievement.

“That’s the men’s mountain bike race done and Britain has a new Olympic Champion – 21-year-old Tom Pidcock from Leeds,” said Wiggins.

"It never really looked in doubt from start to finish. The other big favourite Mathieu van der Poel crashed out heavily and it was all left to Tom Pidcock to come home solo with the British flag above is head, and he is the new Olympic champion.

“What an achievement at 21 years of age.”

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 History, relief and masterful performances - Tokyo Today Day 3 13 HOURS AGO