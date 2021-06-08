A 29-strong Refugee Olympic team will take part in Tokyo 2020.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved their involvement four years after they made history by competing in Rio.

There was just 10 history-making athletes back in 2016 but two of them, Popole Misenga and Yusra Mardini, will lead the team again.

Misenga, a judoka who originates from Democratic Republic of Congo with Brazil as his host nation, was a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony four years ago.

Mardini, the German-based Syrian swimmer, was just 19 when she starred in Rio.

Suppoted by the Olympic Scholarships for Refugee Athletes programme, 29 athletes will take part in 12 sports over the three weeks, representing 13 host nations across the world.

IOC President Thomas Bach, welcomed them to the games in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to all of you," he said.

I speak on behalf of the entire Olympic Movement when I say that we cannot wait to meet you in person and to see you compete in Tokyo.

“When you, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and the athletes from the National Olympic Committees from all over the globe, finally come together in Tokyo on 23 July, it will send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience and hope to the world.

“You are an integral part of our Olympic community, and we welcome you with open arms.”

Full Refugee team

Abdullah Sediqi (Taekwondo)

Ahmad Alikaj (Judo)

Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Cycling)

Aker Al Obaidi (Wrestling)

Alaa Maso (Swimming)

Anjelina Nadai Lohalith (Athletics)

Aram Mahmoud (Badminton)

Cyrille Fagat Tchatchet II (Weightlifting)

Dina Pouryounes

Dorian Keletela (Athletics)

Eldric Samuel Sella Rodriguez (Boxing)

Hamoon Derafshipour (Karate)

Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa Mohammed (Athletics)

James Chiengjiek Nyang (Athletics)

Javad Mahjoub (Judo)

Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi (Taekwondo)

Luna Solomon (Shooting)

Masomah Ali Zada (Cycling)

Muna Dahouk (Judo)

Nigara Shaheen (Judo)

Paulo Amotun Lokoro (Athletics)

Popole Misenga (Judo)

Rose Nathike Likonyen (Athletics)

Saeid Fazloula (Canoeing)

Sanda Aldass (Judo)

Tachlowini Gabriyesos (Athletics)

Wael Shueb (Karate)

Wessam Salamana (Boxing)

Yusra Mardini (Swimming)

