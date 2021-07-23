After Friday’s Opening Ceremony the first medals of Tokyo 2020 will be on offer on Saturday, while there are plenty of British hopefuls in action on Sunday.

The Olympic schedule starts to look a little busier on Saturday, with gymnastics, hockey and volleyball among the sports getting under way.

When it comes to medals, there will be 29 sets of medals to chase this weekend, starting with 11 golds to go for Saturday.

Here’s a quick look at the Team GB athletes hoping to make the podium, including a two-time Olympic champion and three cycling Grand Tour winners.

‘I’m bound to feel pressure’ – Taekwondo star Jones going for historic three-peat

Saturday 24 July

11 sets of medals on offer

Archery – 14:15-16:10 - Mixed team quarters/semis/final

– 14:15-16:10 - Mixed team quarters/semis/final Cycling road – 11:00-18:15: Men’s road race

– 11:00-18:15: Men’s road race Fencing – 09:00-21:25: Women’s epee individual

– 09:00-21:25: Women’s epee individual Fencing – 09:30-21:53: Men’s sabre individual

– 09:30-21:53: Men’s sabre individual Judo – 11:00-18:39: Women’s -48kg Final

– 11:00-18:39: Women’s -48kg Final Judo – 11:00-19:50: Men’s -60kg

– 11:00-19:50: Men’s -60kg Shooting – 10:45: Women’s 10m air rifle final

– 10:45: Women’s 10m air rifle final Shooting – 15:30: Men’s 10m air pistol final

– 15:30: Men’s 10m air pistol final Taekwondo – 10:00-21:45: Women’s -49kg

10:00-21:45: Women’s -49kg Taekwondo – 10:28-2230: Men’s -58kg

10:28-2230: Men’s -58kg Weightlifting – 13:50-16:00: Women’s 49kg

The first medals are on offer on Saturday, and perhaps the best hope for Team GB comes in the men’s road race, with quartet Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas and Yates brothers Adam and Simon tackling what looks set to be a gruelling 234km route from Musashinonomori Park to Fuji International Speedway.

There are three Grand Tour winners among them, but former Tour de France champion Thomas suggested tired legs from the recent edition in France could affect their chances in Japan.

It could be Adam Yates, therefore, who has a chance of medalling given he did not ride the recent Tour, but Wout van Aert, Primoz Roglic and now two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar are the names to beat.

Meanwhile, SeonaidMcIntosh will be hoping to reach the women’s 10m air rifle final, although she is perhaps a stronger medal shout in the 50m rifle on July 31.

In the judo, AshleyMcKenzie was ninth at Rio 2016, and is a two-time European Championship bronze medallist, so he could be a possibility in the men’s -60kg.

SarahBettles and PatrickHuston are in mixed team archery action. GB are ranked 10th in the world, with Denmark currently leading the way.

Sunday 25 July

18 sets of medals on offer

Archery – 09:00-17:00: Women’s Team

– 09:00-17:00: Women’s Team Cycling road – 13:00-18:00: Women’s road race

– 13:00-18:00: Women’s road race Diving – 15:00: Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard

– 15:00: Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Fencing – 09:00-21:30: Women’s foil individual

– 09:00-21:30: Women’s foil individual Fencing – 09:30-22:00: Men’s epee individual

– 09:30-22:00: Men’s epee individual Judo – 11:00-19:50: Women’s -52kg

– 11:00-19:50: Women’s -52kg Judo – 11:00-19:50: Men’s -66kg

– 11:00-19:50: Men’s -66kg Shooting – 11:15: 10m air pistol women’s final

– 11:15: 10m air pistol women’s final Shooting – 15:30: 10m air rifle men’s final

– 15:30: 10m air rifle men’s final Skateboarding – 08:30-13:00: Men’s street

– 08:30-13:00: Men’s street Swimming – 10:30: Men’s 400m individual medley

– 10:30: Men’s 400m individual medley Swimming – 10:52: Men’s 400m freestyle

– 10:52: Men’s 400m freestyle Swimming – 11:12: Women’s 400m individual medley

– 11:12: Women’s 400m individual medley Swimming – 11:45: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

– 11:45: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay Taekwondo – 10:00-21:45: Women’s -57kg

– 10:00-21:45: Women’s -57kg Taekwondo – 10:14-22:00: Men’s -68kg

– 10:14-22:00: Men’s -68kg Weightlifting – 15:50: Men’s 61kg

15:50: Men’s 61kg Weightlifting – 19:50: Men’s 67kg

It will be all eyes on the Makuhari Messe Hall on Sunday, with two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones out to make it a hat-trick in the women’s -57kg taekwondo.

History beckons for Jones. Victory would see her become the first British female Olympian to win three consecutive gold medals, but former world champion Lee Ah-reum is among those out to stop her.

Jones’ first round is at 3.52am UK time, and so viewers back at home will hope she makes the second session which starts at 9am – the gold medal contest starts at 11.30am.

Bradly Sinden makes it a British interest double in the taekwondo, and given he is the second seed and 2019 world champion, there is every chance he could medal as well.

In the diving, duo Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance compete in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard and have a chance of making the podium after finishing fifth at the 2019 World Championships.

In the women’s road race, Lizzie Deignan and team-mate Anna Shackley will have their work cut out against the Dutch, but the former knows what it takes to medal at the Olympics, having picked up silver in 2012. She was fifth at Rio 2016, and the 32-year-old will back her one-day prowess having won Liège–Bastogne–Liège last year.

Lizzie Deignan wins the Tour de Suisse

Elsewhere, swimmer Max Litchfield will target at least the final of the 400m individual medley. He will be in the heats on Saturday and having posted an entry time of 4:10.94, only seven swimmers went faster.

In the women’s -52kg judo, ChelsieGiles was ninth at the 2021 worlds and so could have her work cut out to medal.

