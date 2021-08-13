Olympic sprint champion, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs, said British athlete CJ Ujah’s provisional suspension for doping violations, ‘made me smile.’

Jacobs was a surprise winner at the Tokyo Games as the 26-year-old took gold, and has not been disheartened by any speculation over his own preparations.

“The situation hasn’t touched me so much, I know the sacrifices and blows I went through to get here,” Jacobs told Tuttosport.

“Instead, I want to enjoy it 100%. Having seen the investigation into Ujah I would say that perhaps it’s better [for the British] to look closer to home before attacking others. It made me smile.”

Ujah’s provisional test results returned positives for two illicit substances, and it may result in the British 4x100m relay team losing their medals. That would see Canada moved into silver and the Chinese four moved into bronze.

Team GB won 65 medals at the games, which is now under threat, and Ujah could be banned for four years if he is ultimately found guilty of transgressing.

Italy won 40 medals, including Jacob’s solo 100m victory and the men’s 4x100m relay team he took part in.

