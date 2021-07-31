Two-time gold medal winner James Cracknell believes Britain’s Olympic rowers are ‘treated like school kids’.

British rowing received £27 million in funding for their Olympic efforts but were unable to bring home a gold this summer, which is the first time they have done so since 1980.

That’s in contrast to the previous three Olympic Games, where Team GB have finished top of the rowing medal charts.

In the Telegraph , Cracknell praised the athletes’ efforts, saying: “There is no issue with the rowers’ commitment.

“This is a hugely motivated group. They will continue to drain themselves physically and mentally on the ergometers, and in their twice-daily sessions on the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake at Caversham, whether they are being shouted at or not.”

He believes that there was not enough strident leadership within the group.

“I do not see enough people thinking for themselves and taking ownership of their crew’s training, which is ultimately the basis for the boat’s performance,” he wrote.

Jurgen Grobler, the team’s rowing coach, gave the rowers the chance to use their initiative, according to Cracknell.

He wrote that Grobler: "wanted people who could coach themselves out of poor form and did not want to be spoon-fed all the time.

“I hope British rowing will come up with an approach that gives the athletes more to say. Because if you treat them like schoolkids, they will end up behaving like schoolkids when the 2024 regatta comes around.”

