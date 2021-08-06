We’re into the business end of the track cycling and athletics, with a host of medals on offer on the final Saturday – the penultimate day of the Olympics.

Team GB had an excellent Friday, with golds coming in track cycling and modern pentathlon, and a brilliant silver for Laura Muir in the 1500m.

Top picks

The track athletics concludes on Saturday, and it's a stellar day. Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr and Jake Heyward form a three-pronged British challenge in the 1500m, but they face a mighty task against Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The men missed out on qualification for the 4x400m relay, but Team GB are in the hunt in the women's event.

Let's hope Tom Daley's knitting needles can keep him calm and focused as he goes for gold in the 10m platform, while GB are in the hunt for madison gold in the velodrome.

'Amazing, he's done it!' - Walls wins gold for Team GB in omnium

Over in the ring, Galal Yafai will bid for a gold medal against Carlo Paalam in the men's fly boxing final.

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule

Saturday August 7, 2021

Artistic swimming: team free (women)

Athletics: marathon (women); finals in high jump (women), 10,000m (women), javelin (men), 1500m (men), 4x400m relay (both)

Baseball: medal matches (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (men)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (men)

Boxing: finals in fly (both), middle (men), welter (women)

Canoe sprint: finals in canoe double 500m (women), canoe single 1000m (men), kayak four 500m (both)

Cycling, track: madison final (men)

Diving: 10m platform (men)

Equestrian: team jump final

Football: gold medal match (men)

Golf: final day (women)

Handball: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kumite +61kg (women), kumite +75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (men)

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (men)

Water polo: medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 65kg (men), freestyle 97kg (men), freestyle 50kg (women)

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

