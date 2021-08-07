We've reached the final day of Tokyo 2020 action, but there is still a host of medals on offer on the last Sunday.

Team GB had a strong penultimate day at the Olympics, with Tom Daley becoming a double medallist after he claimed bronze in the 10m platform, Ethan Yater and Matt Walls taking silver in the cycling madison, Galal Yafai claiming gold in the 52kg flyweight, and Joe Choong winning gold in the modern pentathlon.

Top Picks

Jason Kenny will be looking to add to his medal collection in the men's keirin at the the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo. This Olympics has already seen Kenny become the joint most successful British Olympian in history as Team GB took silver in the men’s team sprint - if he is able to add one medal to his collection he will hold this title individually.

Over in the ring, Lauren Price will bid for a gold medal against Li Qian in the women's middleweight boxing final.

'It's been a dream of mine since I was eight' - Lauren Price on her Olympic debut

The marathon event will see three Team GB athletes take to the track, but Callum Hawkins, Ben Connor and Chris Thompson face a mighty task if they want to medal as Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge aims to become just the third man to defend his Olympic title after gold at Rio 2016.

Sunday's Action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games Closing Ceremony:

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

