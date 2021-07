Olympics

Trailblazers - Yusra Mardini: From fleeing a warzone to competing at the Olympics

In the latest epsiode of Trailblazers, the Eurosport series showcasing sport’s greatest stories and heroes who inspired meaningful change, we speak to swimmer Yusra Mardini who risked her life to escape war-torn Syria and is set to represent the Refugee Olympic Team in Tokyo.

00:07:22, an hour ago