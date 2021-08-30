Jonnie Peacock finished in joint third in an incredible Men's 100m T64 which saw the first four athletes separated by three hundredths of a second, in a race won by Felix Streng.

The German was just ahead of Peacock as the line approached with Sherman Guity Guity coming through for second and T62 athlete Johannes Floors coming from a long way back to share bronze.

Also worthy of a mention is South African Mpumelelo Mhlongo who led Streng for the first half of the race before falling back to just secure fifth position.

Peacock was disappointed with his race, feeling he had the race where he wanted with 70 metres to go, but aware of his achievement given his injury problems and the great event he helped put on.

“That race was ridiculously strong," Peacock said..

“Watching it back - I hate myself! That was my race but the last 30m, I started leaning backwards and that’s when the other guys come through. I know I could have won that. It’s good and bad.

The T64 100m finish involving Felix Streng, Sherman Guity Guity, Johannes Floors and Jonnie Peacock. Image credit: Twitter

“I’m happy. I had a hamstring injury in May which put me out. I’m really happy I was able to turn it around, but I should have won that if I had kept driving.”

After the race Felix Streng began what is likely to be a very popular campaign to have this T64 100m race included in Diamond League events. A race like this can only help this cause.

