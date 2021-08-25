Refresh for live updates

16.00 - That's all from us today...

Six medals, including the glorious gold from Dame Sarah Storey (her 15th!), is a very solid start from Team GB. Join us again tomorrow as we witness more glorious moments together from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Paralympics Kearney agonisingly pipped to gold by Zhang in dramatic 200m freestyle 4 HOURS AGO

15:50 - Win and in the last eight

Team GB's table tennis hope, William Bayley in the Class 7 event, faces Thailand's Chalermpong Punpoo. Win and he will progress from Group B into the quarter-finals.

William Bayley of Team Great Britain in action against Maksym Chudzicki of Team Poland during the Men's Singles Class 7 table tennis match on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 25, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

15.37 - Sophie eyes third gold

She won team gold in 2012, achieved grade IV success in Rio and this time round she hopes for more success in grade V.

Great Britain's Sophie Wells, Belgium's Michele George and Netherland's Frank Hosmar after the Dressage Individual Championship Grade 4 at Greenwich Park (PA Photos) Image credit: PA Photos

15.30 - Day 2: Dressage dreams abound

Lee Pearson will look for his 15th Olympic medal (and 12th gold!) in the Grade II Individual Test event at 8am. Georgia Wilson in her first Games will also have her eyes on a medal.

Lee Pearson of Britain riding Gentlemen celebrates with his gold medal after competing in the equestrian individual freestyle test grade 1b Image credit: Reuters

15.20 - Big Day 2 looms....

World record holder Jody Cundy defends his title in the C4 1000m time trial at 6am UK time.

Jody Cundy will lead the Great Britain squad heading to Los Angeles Image credit: PA Sport

14.50 - 'Seven can win it'

Maybe the most exciting event going is the wheelchair basketball. Don't take my word for it, listen to the former Team GB star Myles Pearson who thinks the high class, high-contact sport is wide open. Team GB next face the Wheel Blacks tomorrow at noon after the thrilling win over Canada today.

14.30 - Close to gold but proud of silver

Someone had to come second in maybe the race of the Games on Day One, but Tully Kearney is rightfully proud of the effort she put in over the last two years to be able to perform in this manner on the big stage.

14.10 - Sixth on the medal table

So after Day One, Team GB's six medals has them sixth, fittingly, on the medal table. Australia out to an early lead.

13.47 - Moment of the day

Read more about the day one highlight for Team GB when Sarah Storey claimed her 15th Paralympic gold.

13.27 - World champs prevail in thriller

Japan were behind most of the game but squeezed past France 53-51 in a highly-competitive and sometimes bitterly-contested match.

Yukinobu Ike of Japan passes under pressure by Jonathan Hivernat of France during the Wheelchair Rugby Pool Phase Group match between Team France and Team Japan on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on August 25, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

12.59 - Shackleton loses out to double Olympic champion

Megan Shackleton lost 3-0 to Zhou Ying in the table tennis Class 4 event. A tough start for the Yorkshire athlete who won gold in 2008 and 2012. She plays Hasmukhbhai Bhavinaben Patel tomorrow, who was also blitzed today by the Chinese ace.

12:35 - Relive the thrilling finale...

Of course silver is a great achievement for Tully Kearney and she was right to focus on her achievement afterwards but there may not be a more unlucky silver medallist in the whole games.

12.12 - Kearney pipped on the line!

Team GB so close to their first gold of the pool, Tully Kearney led for nearly the whole race but the reigning champion Zhang Li hunted her down to take the Women's 200m freestyle S5. Just 0.12 seconds split Zhang and Kearney. Suzanna Hext finished just out of the medals in fourth.

Tully Kearney of Team Great Britain competes in her Women's 100m Freestyle - S4 heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on August 25, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

11:55 - Bayley off to a good start

Team GB's table tennis class 7 star William Bayley got off to a perfect start defeating Poland's Maksym Chudzicki. Thailand's Chalermpong Punpoo is the third player in the pool and Bayley faces him at 10.40am tomorrow.

Will Bayley of Team Great Britain stretches during a Table Tennis training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 23, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

11:30 - We're half an hour away...

Suzanna Hext and the fastest qualifier Tully Kearney go for gold in the Women's 200m freestyle S5 final.

11:15 - The world's coolest table tennis player in action

Now 48, Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadto is playing in the table tennis now. Without arms, since the age of 10, he plays with the bat in his mouth.

10:50 - Team GB hold on to down Canada

Team GB get a measure of revenge for their defeat in Rio by beating Canada 50-47. With favourite Australia losing to Denmark earlier today this tournament is opened up now and a medal will be in the sights of Jim Roberts & co. Next up New Zealand at noon tomorrow.

10:28 - Dunn just pipped for gold in thrilling race

10:10 - Dunn nabs silver for Team GB

So close to gold but Reece Dunn will settle for silver in the Men's 100m butterfly S14 behind Gabriel Bandeira. There will be more to come from Dunn over the next week.

Reece Dunn of Team Great Britain competes in his Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on August 25, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

10:07 - Three points ahead at the main break

Team GB have extended their lead to 25-22 over Canada in the wheelchair rugby but this is far from over.

09:47 - Team GB 15-13 up in Wheelchair rugby

After losing out to the Canucks in the wheelchair basketball, the Team GB 'murderball' team have a chance to get a meausre of revenge in this most brutal of sports - looking good so far.

09:22 - First medal in the pool

Toni Shaw grabs bronze in the Women's 400m freestyle S9 with a lifetime best time.

Toni Shaw of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle - S9 heat on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on August 25, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

09:05 - Team GB denied by Canada in Women's wheelchair basketball

08:16 - Welcome!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics! Great Britain have already got off to a fine start on day one with Sarah Storey winning her 15th Paralympic title in the C5 3000m individual pursuit, while GB's defending champions Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby won silver in men's B 4000m individual pursuit. Keep it here for all the latest updates!

Paralympics Dunn wins silver in 100m butterfly for another GB Paralympics medal in Tokyo pool 6 HOURS AGO