Britain's Kadeena Cox defended her C4-5 500m time trial Paralympic title with a world-record ride at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Cox, 30, a previous gold medallist in para cycling and athletics at Rio 2016, beat the world record by 0.411 seconds, set by world champion Kate O'Brien of Canada.

"I tried not to cry on the podium, I tried to enjoy this moment," she said.

"I don't think it hit me until I got to the podium - it's a bit overwhelming.

"I think my faith [got me through]. Trust in God and he has a plan for me and a purpose in my life.

"I got load of messages from my family and my grandad [who has been in hospital] sent me a message and he said 'go get the gold' – this one is for him."

Cox's gold medal is Team GB's seventh of the Tokyo Games.

In the men's race Jaco van Gass won bronze in the C1-3 1000m time trial, his second medal of the Tokyo Games.

Van Gass set a new world record, but it wasn't enough for victory.

