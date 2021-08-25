Reece Dunn narrowly missed out on gold on his Paralympic debut in the men’s S14 100m butterfly event in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old arrived in Tokyo as the world record holder but was pipped to gold by Brazil’s Gabriel Bandeira, with Benjamin Hance of Australia rounding out the podium.

The Plymouth athlete, a three time World Para Swimming Championship winner, looked sharp in the heats and qualified fastest with a time of 55.99.

Paralympics Kearney agonisingly pipped to gold by Zhang in dramatic 200m freestyle 4 HOURS AGO

He upped his pace in the final, finishing in 55.14, but Bandeira’s 54.76 was enough to see off the Brit’s challenge and set a new Paralympic record as the event makes its debut in Tokyo.

“Obviously I'm happy about getting a silver. I'm a little disappointed with my finish but I'm still happy,” Dunn told Channel 4.

I knew it was going to be a tough race that would go down to the last five metres. He obviously just beat me to it.

In the women’s event, Russian Paralympic Committee’s Valeriia Shabalina broke her own 2019 world record to roar home in 1:03.59.

Australian pair Paige Leonhardt and Ruby Storm completed the podium, with Team GB’s Louise Fiddes and Jessica-Jane Applegate finishing in fifth and sixth.

Fiddes told Channel 4: “I'm really happy that the race was so competitive as it proves the Paralympics is moving forward.

I was so pleased to be in the final and I'm just so happy the Games are going ahead. It's been such a difficult year for the whole British with not being able to train so it's so good to be here.

"I'm definitely disappointed not to get near my PB but this isn't the event I came for. It's all about the 100m breaststroke for me, hopefully I'll get a medal.

"I can't wait for my next races - a bit nervous but I'm very excited."

Earlier Toni Shaw had picked up Team GB’s first Tokyo pool medal, the 18-year-old swimming superbly on her Paralympics debut to take bronze in the S9 400m freestyle bronze.

With more pool events to follow this morning, the Brits will be hoping to match the early success in the velodrome.

Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby followed up the female pair’s success with a medal of their own, taking silver in the men’s B 4000m individual pursuit.

Paralympics Shaw wins freestyle bronze on Paralympics debut for first GB medal in pool 7 HOURS AGO