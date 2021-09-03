Great Britain added three more golds and a flurry of other medals to their tally on day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Taking their gold haul to 37, it could have been even more for ParalympicsGB following a string of agonising near misses.

All three golds came during an incredible morning spell, with triumphs for athletes Owen Miller and Jonathan Broom-Edwards sandwiching victory for canoeist Emma Wiggs.

Paralympics Simmonds announces Paralympics retirement after 400m freestyle final YESTERDAY AT 11:42

Wheelchair tennis pair Alfie Hewett andGordon Reid suffered a devastating tie-break defeat in their gold medal match against France, an agonising gold near miss matched by Stephen Clegg shortly after as the swimmer was pipped to the wall by a fingernail in his 100m butterfly final.

The Brits now sit second in the overall table on 111 total medals, three golds clear of the United States and the Russian Paralympic Committee but trailing the runaway leaders China, who have already won a staggering 85 golds in Tokyo.

A golden morning – hat-trick of GB triumphs usher in day 10

Owen Miller set off an early morning gold rush for Team GB, beating World and European Champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii of the Russian Paralympic Committee to T20 1500m glory on his Paralympic debut.

Not to be outdone, Emma Wiggs followed up Miller by winning the first ever Paralympic VL2 paracanoe title, powering home in a personal best time of 57.08 to add to her gold in the KL2 from Rio five years ago.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards completed a wonderful morning three-peat with a gold worthy 2.10m effort in the high jump, a season’s best attempt to pip the 2.07m jump from India’s Praveen Kumar.

Seven silvers – brilliant performances but an agonising string of near misses

Stephen Clegg took silver but was inches away from gold in the S12 100m butterfly final, losing by an agonising margin of 0.06 seconds.

The Brit made a fantastic start, on track for a world record time, to open up a decent lead but was hunted down and ultimately pipped to glory by Azerbajian's Raman Salei.

Two members of the GB team will share Clegg’s heartbreak, as Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reflect on a heartbreaking tie-break loss in their thrilling wheelchair tennis doubles final defeat to French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

Richard Whitehead was denied a third consecutive T61 200m title by South African teenage sensation Ntando Mahlangu, whilst Beth Munro just came up short in her taekwondo -58kg gold medal bout with Denmark’s four-time World Champion Lisa Gjessing.

The first Briton ever to win a taekwondo medal, Munro returns home a history maker.

Amidst the flurry of golds in the morning, there were silvers for Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak in the class 6-7 table tennis team event and for Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in the women's road race B.

Lastly, there was a silver for GB’s universal relay team of Libby Clegg (guided by Chris Clarke), Jonnie Peacock, Ali Smith, and Nathan Maguire. Upgraded from an initial bronze following China’s disqualification, the Brits took an excellent silver in Clegg’s final race before retirement.

A brutal bronze – dramatic last round heartbreak for Arnold

A volley of agonising near misses were compounded in the F46 javelin when Hollie Arnold, who had led from the opening round, saw glory snatched from her grasp at the death.

Two huge 40m+ final throws from New Zealand’s Hollie Robinson and the Netherlands’ Noelle Roorda knocked defending champion Arnold from gold to bronze position.

In happier circumstances, Jordanne Whiley played a fantastic match to win bronze match of the women’s wheelchair tennis, Britain’s first medal in the event.

Rounding up the early morning medal rush, there were bronzes for Hannah Taunton and Jeanette Chippington in the T20 1500m and women's VL2 respectively, whilst Robert Oliver added bronze in the men's KL3.

Paralympics Storey becomes GB’s most successful Paralympian with 17th gold in Tokyo YESTERDAY AT 09:14