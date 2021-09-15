Judd Trump has reached the third round of the US Open Pool Championship after beating Dhruval Patel 9-2 on Monday.

The 2019 world snooker champion has headed to the USA for his 9-ball debut, which kicked off with a 9-0 whitewash over Joe Magee in the first round on Monday.

That run continued as snooker’s world No 2 outlined his pool credentials with another impressive victory against Patel.

After going 1-0 up Trump then potted four balls on the break in the second frame but was unable to clear the table as Patel hit back to make it 1-1.

Trump bounced back to move 3-1 up, and after Patel got another one on the board it proved to be a one-sided affair.

Six more frames on the spin helped Trump advance, and he now faces Saudi Arabian Abdullah Al-Shammari in the third round on Wednesday.

Al-Shammari should stand as comfortably Trump’s biggest test at this year’s US Open so far having finished ninth in this tournament five years ago.

To book his meeting with Trump, Al-Shammari beat Coen Bell 9-4 in the first round and then another American Steve Craney 9-1 in the second.